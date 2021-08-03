Cancel
New York City, NY

Pedro Almodóvar's 'Parallel Mothers' Tapped for New York Film Festival Closing Night

By Brent Lang
New Haven Register
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePedro Almodóvar’s “Parallel Mothers” has been tapped as the closing night selection of the 59th New York Film Festival. The melodrama, which reunites the Spanish auteur with one of his greatest cinematic muses, Penélope Cruz, will make its North American premiere October 8 at Alice Tully Hall. “Parallel Mothers” is making its world debut as the opening night film of this year’s Venice Film Festival. Almodóvar and Cruz previously collaborated on the likes of “All About My Mother” and “Volver.”

Penélope Cruz
Joel Coen
Jane Campion
Pedro Almodóvar
