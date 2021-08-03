Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

AN NCS PREMIERE: PESTILENTIAL SHADOWS — “TWILIGHT CONGREGATION”

nocleansinging.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith their forthcoming sixth album, Revenant, the formidable and fearsome Australian black metal band Pestilential Shadows immerse themselves in death, while imagining an end that brings no rest. Inspired by the riddle “What is dead that doesn’t die?, “the album offers many sonic/spiritual pathways of death, decay, pestilence, and putrefaction” (so says the PR material accompanying the album, and the music leaves no doubt about its truth), but the album’s title signifies that in the band’s conception, what may follow the swinging scythe of the grim reaper are horrors unbounded.

www.nocleansinging.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncs#Twilight#Congregation#Stalking#Interlude#Pestilential Shadows#Australian#Pr#Seance Records
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Musictheberkshireedge.com

Serenade to Music . . . Concert life returns

As we celebrate the return of Tanglewood and the many other performing arts groups of our region, it’s appropriate for this column to join in, since poetry and music have enjoyed a warm and stimulating relationship throughout the centuries. Today we will touch on three ways poetry and music interact:...
Rock Musicnocleansinging.com

AN NCS PREMIERE: REJECTER — “DOUBLE SPHINX AT THE ENTRANCE”

We’ve had a lot of premieres at our site today already, but this final one definitely should not be overlooked, even though the band is an unheralded newcomer of undisclosed origin. A duo consisting of musician Carhaix SSP and vocalist G., they’ve taken the name Rejecter, which is a reflection of their rebellious black metal ethos — an embrace of “the yearning for freedom” (including freedom from the genre’s more rigid and dictatorial voices) and an encouragement of people “to repel the forms of authority that disrupt their lives”.
Rock Musicnocleansinging.com

AN NCS VIDEO PREMIERE: LUTHARÖ — “LOST IN A SOUL”

After releasing a trio of EPs that includes 2020’s attention-grabbing Wings of Agony, the metal band Lutharö from Hamilton, Ontario are at last ready to present their debut full-length. Entitled Hiraeth, it’s now set for release on October 15th. For those familiar with Lutharö’s previous output, the new album expands...
Rock Musicnocleansinging.com

AN NCS PREMIERE: MOON ORACLE — “THE HUNTRESS AND THE HUNTED”

We are told that the Finnish band Moon Oracle was first formed by Sûrya-Ishtara and U after spending years searching for their own sound with previous bands, and that they then asked Harald Mentor to fill the role of vocalist, knowing his abilities from such acts as Ride for Revenge, Incriminated, and Uskonrauha, among many others.
Rock Musicnocleansinging.com

AN NCS PREMIERE: VEILBURNER — “VAULT OF HAUNTING DISSOLVE”

In December 2018 our writer Andy Synn compiled reviews of all the albums released as of that date by Pennsylvania’s Veilburner, including their then-latest (and then-finest) record, A Sire To the Ghouls of Lunacy. In tracing the band’s evolution, he characterized the music as “warped and twisted, tumultuously technical and deviously discordant Black/Death Metal which doesn’t really sound exactly like anyone, or anything, else out there.”
Musickcrw.com

Twin Shadow: ‘Is There Any Love’

Twin Shadow takes a sonic shift on his new self-titled album, flexing soul and funk grooves as he embraces his Dominican heritage. “Is There Any Love” overflows with joyous vibes.
Musicnocleansinging.com

AN NCS VIDEO PREMIERE: ARSENIC ADDICTION — “MOON AND SUN”

Although the command in our site’s name has always been subject to exceptions, it’s nevertheless true that those exceptions are rare and must be well-earned. The singing in the song that’s the subject of a stunning video we’re premiering today is one of those well-earned departures from our usual nastiness — though it’s joined with throat-slitting vocal viciousness.
Beauty & Fashionnocleansinging.com

AN NCS PREMIERE: DAWN OF A DARK AGE — “GORGES – TRAP – AMBUSH”

Vittorio Sabelli and his changing coterie of comrades in Dawn of A Dark Age are fully capable of donning their blackened armor, brandishing their swords and scythes, and going on the attack — and it’s thrilling when they do. But many heavy metal bands can do that. Very few are capable of surrounding those electrifying charges, as this band does, with such a rich and distinctive sonic pageant of other experiences, and none that we know of make the clarinet such a vital part of the pageantry.
Rock Musicnocleansinging.com

AN NCS PREMIERE: HEADSHRINKER — “SUFFOCATING TOMB”

(Nathan Ferreira provides this introduction to our premiere of another track off the debut album by Headshrinker, with additional insights into the album as a whole.) I had been sleeping on the promo materials for Callous Indifference waiting for me in my mailbox, not fully compelled to listen. The album art is subtle and understated, the band logo a plain font, and the “OSDM meets Death/Doom with mathy dissonance” descriptor used in the email title was kinda intriguing but also not unheard of either.
Musicnocleansinging.com

AN NCS INTERVIEW: RYE / ROZH/ РOЖЬ

Comrade Aleks continues his recent excursion into interviews of artists with a bit of black in their veins, and his eloquent correspondent today is the man behind the Russian band Рожь, whose name means “Rye” and whose newest release is Вечное (“Eternity”). The band’s logo is into English but its...
Musicdjmag.com

Premiere: SHE Spells Doom ‘Earthly Pleasures’

SHE Spells Doom will release his new EP, ‘Rudnick’, via All Centre in August. The three-track EP follows the Lusaka, Zambia producer and DJ’s appearance on the label’s second anniversary compilation last year, and is named after the antagonist in the 1981 animated sci-fi film, Heavy Metal. The subtle influence...
Rock Musicnocleansinging.com

AN NCS PREMIERE: THIRTEEN BLED PROMISES — “A HUMANLESS WAR”

After a nearly six-year hiatus the Spanish extreme metal band Thirteen Bled Promises are returning to the field of battle with a new label and a new EP of hybridized head-spinning hostility. The name of the EP is Foundation, and it’s not only the cover art by Martin de Diego Sábada that’s alien, as you’ll discover through our premiere of an EP track named “A Humanless War” in advance of the record’s release by Lacerated Enemy on October 22nd.
Rock Musicnocleansinging.com

AN NCS PREMIERE: WINDFAERER — “ASTRAL TEARS”

We’ve been following the momentous progress of the New Jersey black/folk metal band Windfaerer since early days, sprinkling our coverage (which began almost exactly nine years ago) with music premieres and increasingly elaborate and enthusiastic reviews of their accomplishments. It was thus a tremendous thrill to discover that Avantgarde Music would be releasing their new album, Breaths of Endless Dawns, and a no-brainer for us to accept the opportunity to premiere the new album’s first single — “Astral Tears“.
Musicnocleansinging.com

AN NCS PREMIERE: BONEHUNTER — “PARASITE EVE”

Finland’s Bonehunter just keep getting better and better, continually evolving in astute ways and zeroing in on an identity that’s now unmistakable and completely self-assured. Especially through their new album Dark Blood Reincarnation System, they’ve positioned themselves as preeminent purveyors of blackened-speed-metal-punk, indisputably maniacal and savagely lustful but also skilled in crafting songs that are immediately addictive.
MusicRevolver

Hear Thrice's Brooding New Song "Scavengers"

Thrice are back. The Orange County post-hardcore vets have announced a new album called Horizons/East, their 11th record total and their first since 2018's Palms. The full thing is due out in September, but they've given us a hint of what's come to in the form of a new song called "Scavengers."
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

Watch FLOOR JANSEN Perform NIGHTWISH Classics At First Pandemic-Era Solo Concert

NIGHTWISH singer Floor Jansen played her first pandemic-era solo concert this past Thursday, July 15 at Het Zomertheater in 's-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands. Fan-filmed video footage of the show can be seen below. The setlist was as follows:. 01. Ever Dream (NIGHTWISH song) 02. Euphoria (Loreen cover) 03. Storm In A Glass...
Rock MusicMetalSucks

Video Premiere: Terminalist, “Estranged Reflection”

Danish genre-melders Terminalist have a healthy respect for both the new and old, at once paying respect to the forefathers of metal while taking influence from what’s going on around them now. On “Estranged Reflection,” the official video for which we’re pleased to premiere to the world today, the band channels the proggy, jazz-inflected thrash of yesteryear — Voivod and Coroner, most notably — and infuses it with a newer-school approach (ala Skeletonwitch and Revocation). But Terminalist are far from mere copy-cats or chameleons: the X-factor is a subtle post-punk influence, and you’ll know it when you hear it.
Entertainmentnocleansinging.com

AN NCS PREMIERE: OCCULSED — “UNCTION OF MULIEBROUS BROTH”

What is an “unction“? Well, it is the anointing of someone with oil or ointment as a religious rite, or perhaps as a symbol of the investiture as a monarch. In somewhat more archaic terms, it is a treatment with a medicinal oil or ointment. But here’s a harder question,...
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Premiere: Small Reactions Share New Video For “New Age Soul”

Indie pop quarter Small Reactions have coined their music as “nerve pop,” filled with strained energy, and adventurous musical instincts. These instincts have pulled in a variety of different directions on each of their three albums, most recently incorporating post-punk, new wave, and surf rock into a jittery indie rock pastiche with their new record, New Age Soul. The band debuted the full record earlier this month and are now back with a video for the album’s title track, premiering with Under the Radar.

Comments / 0

Community Policy