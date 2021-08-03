Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Square Eyes Acquires Locarno Critics' Week Opener 'A Thousand Fires' (EXCLUSIVE)

By Christopher Vourlias
New Haven Register
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSet in the Magway region of Myanmar, which is home to one of the oldest oil industries in the world, “A Thousand Fires” is a portrait of a family in flux and a story of intergenerational conflict and compromise. It follows Thein Shwe and Htwe Tin, a husband and wife who run an unregulated oil field, producing a barrel every few days in the hopes of seeing their youngest son succeed and breaking the cycle of poverty.

www.nhregister.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Locarno#Myanmar#France#Variety Taskovski Picks#First Clip Of#Burmese#Point Du Jour#Akka Films
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Switzerland
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘Lamb’ Trailer Reveals Half-Lamb, Half-Human Baby, All A24 Horror

Things get wild in the trailer for A24’s “Lamb,” premiering in theaters on Oct. 8. Starring Noomi Rapace, Hilmir Snær Guðnason, Björn Hlynur Haraldsson and Ingvar Sigurðsson, the film follows a childless couple in rural Iceland who makes an alarming discovery in their sheep barn. After defying the will of nature in an attempt to heal their pain, they soon face dark and malevolent consequences.
SoccerPosted by
Variety

Locarno Bad Ass Action Comedy ‘Cop Secret’ Swooped on by Alief (EXCLUSIVE)

Alief, the London-based sales agent and production outfit, has swooped on bad ass action comedy “Cop Secret” in the build up to the movie’s world premiere at August’s Locarno Film Festival. Brett Walker, Alief president, will introduce the propulsive, high testosterone movie to buyers at Locarno Pro, the Swiss festival’s robust industry program, where it is sure to get tongues wagging. While big fests are embracing genre, few selections to date offer such full-on entertainment as “Cop Secret,” which plays, moreover, in main competition. That action comes often tongue-in-cheek as Icelandic director Hannes Þór Halldórsson recasts an ‘80s and ‘90s buddy cop...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Patra Spanou Film Acquires San Sebastian Competition Title ‘Blue Moon’ (EXCLUSIVE)

German sales outfit Patra Spanou Film has acquired the international sales rights to “Blue Moon,” the feature debut of Romanian director Alina Grigore, which will world premiere in main competition at September’s San Sebastian Film Festival. “Blue Moon” follows the psychological journey of a young woman, played by Ioana Chitu, who struggles to receive a higher education and escape her dysfunctional family. An ambiguous sexual experience with an artist will spur her intention to fight the family’s violence. Pic stars Chitu alongside Mircea Postelnicu, Mircea Silaghi, and Vlad Ivanov, and is produced by Gabi Suciu for InLight Center (“Illegitimate”), in co-production with...
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Cannes Short Film Palme d’Or Winner Tang Yi Signs With M88 (Exclusive)

M88 has signed Hong Kong director Tang Yi, the winner of the 2021 Cannes short film Palme d’Or for All The Crows in the World. The Hong Kong native and New York University student based her winning 14-minute dark comedy shot and set in mainland China on her own experiences as a teenager. The film, written and directed by Yi, follows an 18-year-old student — Chen Xuanyu in the role of Shengnan — who is invited to a mysterious party by her cousin, only to be launched into a night of adventures among adults.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Donnie Yen’s Action Film ‘Raging Fire’ to Premiere in U.S. in August (EXCLUSIVE)

The Donnie Yen-starring action thriller “Raging Fire” will open in North American theaters on Aug. 13, its distributor Well Go USA Entertainment announced Friday. The film is the final project of the late iconic Hong Kong film director Benny Chan, who passed away last summer. Chan was beloved for action films like “The White Storm” and Jackie Chan pictures like “New Police Story.” “Raging Fire” will screen ahead of its broader theatrical outing on Aug. 9 as the Centerpiece film selection of the New York Asian Film Festival (NYAFF). Later this year, it will land on the martial arts streaming channel Hi-YAH!,...
MoviesNewsTimes

Asian Shadows Acquires Locarno Selection 'Shankar's Fairies' (EXCLUSIVE)

Hong Kong-based international boutique sales company Asian Shadows has acquired Locarno selection “Shankar’s Fairies” by Indian filmmaker Irfana Majumdar. The film will world premiere on Aug. 13 in the Concorso Cineasti del Presente section of the Locarno Film Festival. Set in 1962, in a recently independent India, which is class-bound...
MoviesRegister Citizen

Reason8 Picks Up Locarno-Bound Russian Drama 'Medea' (EXCLUSIVE)

Reason8 is prepared to make moves at the upcoming Locarno Film Festival. The London-based sales and production outfit has secured the international sales rights to Russian drama “Medea.” Reason8 will be on the ground in Switzerland ahead of the film’s premiere on Aug. 9, looking to drum up interest for the feature which hails from “Target” director Aleksandr Zeldovich.
Theater & DanceFirst Showing

Vibrant Trailer for Japan Underground Dance Drama 'Dreams On Fire'

"We've got similar styles don't you think? You and I?" Get a first look at this underground dance film from Japan titled Dreams On Fire, featuring the first leading role from celebrated Japanese dance idol, Bambi Naka, the former lead dancer on Madonna's Rebel Heart Tour. This premiered at the Glasgow Film Festival earlier this year, and next will play at Montreal's Fantasia Film Festival this fall. An electrifying and dazzling feature debut from Canadian-born, Japan-based filmmaker Philippe McKie, Dreams on Fire is a "love letter to the dynamic and striking urban dance and underground scene of Tokyo and the artists that occupy it. Philippe, who also wrote, art-directed, and edited the film, has been living in Japan for the past ten years and worked in the fashion industry, DJed in Tokyo clubs," and made films. Now he's telling us a story about a dancer. At first glance, this looks like Japan's You Got Served, about a woman taking on the dance scene.
MoviesRegister Citizen

Grasshopper Buys U.S. Rights to Cannes Critics' Week Winner 'Feathers' (EXCLUSIVE)

The Egyptian writer-director’s feature debut, which is being repped by the boutique Athens-based production company and sales agent Heretic, has also sold to China (Huanxi Media), Italy (Wanted) and Greece (Cinobo). As previously announced, the film will also be distributed in France by Dulac Distribution. More from Variety. 'Let It...
MoviesHouston Chronicle

Ferdinando Cito Filomarino on John David Washington Netflix Thriller 'Beckett' That Will Open Locarno

Italian director Ferdinando Cito Filomarino first made a splash in Locarno in 2010 when his atmospheric short “Diarchia,” starring Louis Garrel, Riccardo Scamarcio and Alba Rohrwacher, scooped the Leopard of Tomorrow prize and went on to earn an honorable mention at Sundance. His feature debut, “Antonia,” was an intimate portrait of Italian poet Antonia Pozzi who, like the director, grew up in upper crust Milanese society. He’s back with “Beckett,” the English-language thriller that will open the Swiss fest toplining John David Washington as an “American tourist hunted by unknown people” amid political turbulence in Greece. It’s a Netflix Original that will drop globally on the platform on Aug. 13. Cito Filomarino spoke to Variety about his transition into directing genre fare for a global audience.

Comments / 0

Community Policy