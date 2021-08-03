Long-Awaited Belleville Nationals Slated for United Rebel Sprint Series This Friday and Saturday
BELLEVILLE, Kansas (August 2, 2021) – The anticipation is rising as the Drive to Zero POWRi United Rebel Sprint Series Presented by Mel Hambelton Ford Racing competitors prepare for the Fourth Annual Belleville 305 Nationals. The event takes place atop the prestigious half-mile of the Belleville High Banks in Belleville, Kansas, marking the highest paying 305 event in the country with a purse of over $67,000.
