Big 12 commissioner: League's TV deal could take 50% hit after Oklahoma, Texas leave for SEC

By The Associated Press
KMBC.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas — Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby says losing Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC could slice the value of the league's next television deal by 50%. Bowlsby testified at a hearing of Texas state lawmakers on the impact of conference realignment. Officials from Baylor, TCU and Texas Tech were invited to testify. Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades says the impact is real. He says there are concerns Baylor will sell fewer tickets, less merchandise and that it will be harder to raise money from sponsors and donors.

