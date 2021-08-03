Cancel
On anniversary of Hurricane Isaias, tropics remain relatively quiet for 2021

ABC11 Eyewitness News
The 2021 hurricane season is off to a slow start -- thankfully!

As of August 3, there have been five named storms and only one of those made landfall in the United States.

Compare that to the 2020 hurricane season, which admittedly was the most active of all time : On August 3, 2020,
Hurricane Isaias made landfall in North Carolina. It was the ninth named storm of the year and the fifth to make landfall in the United States.

This year's hurricane season is still very young. Typically the tropics heat up in August and September--with September 10 being the statistical peak of the season.

Just because June and July have been relatively uneventful does not mean the season will continue that way.

It's important to go ahead and prepare and plan for the worst now , so you're ready to react if needed.

ABC11 Eyewitness News

