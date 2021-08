On July 13, 2021 around 5:50 PM, the Lower Allen Township Police Department was dispatched to Walmart in reference to a retail theft. Around 3:30 PM, the three males (pictured) entered Walmart and spent almost two hours filling a cart with $867 worth of merchandise. Around 5:42 PM, two of the males attempted to distract an employee while the other male attempted to push the cart out. He was stopped by the employee and all three fled. The suspects left in a gold Toyota Camry.