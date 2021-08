MOBILE, ALA. (WALA)- A suspected serial con-artist locked up tight in Mobile Metro Jail after Mobile Police said she pulled another fast one. Jamie Brown is accused of pretending to be a Beltline Walmart manager and convincing a new employee to hand over a bunch of cash. Mobile Police said Saturday, Brown told the new employee she was doing a money drop and needed all the large bills in the employee's drawer. Police said when Brown got her hands on the cash, she walked out. Officers caught up to her two days later and charged her with theft.