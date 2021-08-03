ReturnQueen takes on Atlanta

It’s Fido’s time to shine (again) in the world of pop culture! That’s because Doggy Con 2021 is heading to Atlanta this month. This is not the first time that Doggy Con has taken place, but after the last year and a half (at least), we are all about finding ways to shine a spotlight on our pups. Doggy Con is said to be an event that helps us pay tribute to one of the biggest pop culture events (Comic Con), but it is all about seeing our dogs taking up the cosplay role.