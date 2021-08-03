Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

My Shaved Head, Browns Excitement and How The Two Relate

By Zach Shafron
clesportstalk.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI made a choice about a week ago. It was to change up my typical hair cut of: “Short on the sides, trimmed on top and talk to me about stuff I don’t exactly care about during the process.” (But I’ll be polite) Yeah, I got a buzz cut and...

clesportstalk.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#Hair Care#American Football#Cleveland Sports Talk#Clesportstalk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLNBC Sports

49ers 'deeply saddened' to learn of former TE Clark's death

Former 49ers tight end Greg Clark, a third-round pick in the 1997 NFL Draft, died this week. He was 49. “Our organization is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Greg Clark,” the 49ers said in a statement released Friday afternoon. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.”
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Johnson’s Surprising Admission

The 1990s Dallas Cowboys are one of the greatest teams in NFL history, but they could have been even greater if not for the tumultuous relationship between owner Jerry Jones and head coach Jimmy Johnson. The Cowboys won two Super Bowls with Johnson – and one more in the 1990s...
NFLCBS Sports

Tom Brady lashes out at 'ignorant' NFL players and here's what set off the Buccaneers quarterback

It's not often you hear Tom Brady lash out at every player in the NFL, but that's exactly what he did on Thursday. The Buccaneers quarterback referred to NFL players as "ignorant" and it seems the thing that set him off was the release of Forbes' annual list of the NFL's most valuable franchises. Brady seemed to be especially irritated by the fact that the salary cap went down this year even though the NFL's 32 teams actually increased in value by an average of 14% (The overall increase was slightly surprising, but only because the NFL lost billions due to the pandemic).
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin Sends Clear Message After Player’s Alleged Trade Request

On Friday afternoon, ESPN insider Adam Schefter reported that one of the Pittsburgh Steelers wide receivers requested a trade from the organization. “Steelers’ WR James Washington, a former 2018 second-round pick, has approached the Steelers and requested a trade based on his limited playtime last season and so far this preseason,” Schefter reported at the time.
NFLchatsports.com

Odell Beckham excited to be back on field, get the Browns a ‘needed’ ring

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 27: Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the Cleveland Browns walks on the sidelines with the name of Breonna Taylor on his helmet during the second half against the Washington Football Team at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Browns defeated the Washington Football Team 34-20. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
NFLSteelers Depot

Alex Highsmith ‘Excited To Give My All’ As Game Slows Down In Year Two

The Pittsburgh Steelers knew that they could potentially be drafting a future starter when they used their third-round compensatory draft pick on Alex Highsmith last year. Given that he had a limited amount of time on the edge in college and came out of a small school, that says a lot about how much they believed in his tape and personality.
NFLchatsports.com

Donovan Peoples-Jones shines as Cleveland Browns offense rebounds

Jul 28, 2021; Berea, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) catches a pass during training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports. The Cleveland Browns seventh practice is in the books and this time, the offense was in control with Donovan Peoples-Jones providing...
NFLchatsports.com

My first trip to Paul Brown Stadium

The last time I saw the Bengals play in Cincinnati was November 19, 1995, when they lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Riverfront Stadium. Yesterday, I finally got to visit Paul Brown Stadium for the team’s open practice. Here are my impressions. The stadium - It was very crowded, but...
NFLUSA Today

Titans react to Derrick Henry's 'Madden NFL 22' rating with funny meme

When “Madden NFL 22” started releasing its top 10 rated players at each position ahead of the game’s release, we discovered that Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry wasn’t the highest-rated back. Instead, it was Carolina Panthers rusher Christian McCaffrey, whose 97 was one rating point higher than Henry and...
NFLfantasyalarm.com

2021 NFL Draft Guide Player Profiles: Austin Hooper

After his 2018 season, Austin Hooper was ready for a big 2019, and he delivered for Atlanta and those that drafted him in fantasy. In 2019, he caught 75 of his 97 targets for 787 yards and six touchdowns. He parlayed that year into a big deal in Cleveland to solidify the tight end position for the Cleveland Browns. Unlike 2019, he didn’t quite live up to expectations. Hooper caught 46 of 70 targets (13 games) for 435 yards and four touchdowns. He caught just 65.7 percent of his passes, which was a career low and his 6.2 yards per target was far below the 8.1 yards per target mark he put up during his four years with the Falcons.
NFLNFL

Robert Griffin III joining ESPN as broadcaster, open to NFL return

Robert Griffin III will be moving from the football field to the broadcast booth. The former No. 2 overall draft pick will join ESPN, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. He'll be calling college football games and might also contribute to the network's NFL coverage as well, according to Front Office Sports. As a former Heisman Trophy winner from Baylor, RGIII has plenty of cachet in the college game, even though his NFL career fizzled after a Pro Bowl rookie season.
NFLbaltimorenews.net

Former Ravens QB Robert Griffin III Is Headed to ESPN

Former Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III will make the transition from the field to the media. Griffin will be joining ESPN as an analyst according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Griffin was coveted by ESPN and FOX after several impressive auditions this offseason. A former Heisman Trophy winner at...
NFLNOLA.com

'Dominant' Alan Faneca, the ex-LSU great and longtime NFL guard, was overdue for Hall of Fame

Ed Bouchette covered Alan Faneca for a decade of his 13-year NFL career. During his distinguished 36-year tenure covering the Pittsburgh Steelers, Bouchette has covered two Super Bowl championship teams and chronicled the careers of countless superstars, including Pro Football Hall of Famers Jerome Bettis, Troy Polamalu, John Stallworth, Mike Webster and Rod Woodson.

Comments / 0

Community Policy