My Shaved Head, Browns Excitement and How The Two Relate

After his 2018 season, Austin Hooper was ready for a big 2019, and he delivered for Atlanta and those that drafted him in fantasy. In 2019, he caught 75 of his 97 targets for 787 yards and six touchdowns. He parlayed that year into a big deal in Cleveland to solidify the tight end position for the Cleveland Browns. Unlike 2019, he didn’t quite live up to expectations. Hooper caught 46 of 70 targets (13 games) for 435 yards and four touchdowns. He caught just 65.7 percent of his passes, which was a career low and his 6.2 yards per target was far below the 8.1 yards per target mark he put up during his four years with the Falcons.
