BRAMPTON, ON, Aug. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - The wildfires in British Columbia are devasting to families, communities and outdoor enthusiasts alike. To help with relief efforts, KEEN, Inc. (KEEN) - the global footwear brand on a mission to make the outside more inclusive and accessible to all - has made a $25,000 donation to the Canadian Red Cross 2021 British Columbia Fires Appeal and is encouraging all Canadians to support this vital cause. And the time to act is now. Through to the end of the year, all donations are being matched by the Government of British Columbia, so every donation has double the impact.