Illinois COVID lottery: Schaumburg resident wins $100K for getting vaccine

A person in Schaumburg is one of the latest winners in the Illinois COVID vaccine lottery.

That person, who was not named, won $100,000 in Monday's drawing.

Weekly drawings continue through Aug. 18.

Over the last week, the vaccination rate in Illinois has been on the rise.

According to the governor's office, the seven-day average this week has increased to 27,400 vaccinations per day, compared to 18,400 per day last week.

The lottery will include 43 cash prizes.

A total of $7 million in cash prizes will be handed out and $3 million in scholarships for children between 12 and 17 years old.

The winners will be contacted by the Illinois Department of Public Health by phone and email, and can stay anonymous.

Visitfor more information.