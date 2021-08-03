Bucs’ Tyler Johnson: ‘It’s my own fault’ for not being in shape

Bucs wide receiver Tyler Johnson makes this nifty catch against Saints free safety P.J. Williams during the playoffs last season. [ BUTCH DILL | Associated Press ]

TAMPA — Receiver Tyler Johnson has built a lot of trust on the field with quarterback Tom Brady, but what he needs now is advice off it. Johnson may benefit from the nutritional counsel from the founder of TB12.

“Tyler Johnson came back a little heavy and he’s getting back in shape, which is his own fault,” coach Bruce Arians said recently.

The second-year pro from Minnesota, who made several big catches during Tuesday’s training camp practice, didn’t disagree.

“Coach B.A. is definitely right,” said Johnson, who was listed at 6-1, 206 pounds last season. “I’m not where I want to be at yet but I’ve been doing a lot of things just to get back into shape and it was my own fault for not coming in how I wanted to be. But I’ve learned from it so I’ve done a lot of things to get back to myself but I’m feeling good, feeling better. My goal is to get 1 percent better every day and I’m moving in that direction.”

The Bucs have a crowded receiver room but Johnson could become a bigger part of it. He finished the regular season with 12 catches for 169 yards and two touchdowns. But his acrobatic catch of a 15-yard pass from Brady on a critical third-down play in the NFC division playoff game at New Orleans showed Brady’s trust in his young receiver.

“If you stay ready, you never got to get ready,” Johnson said. “Just to be able to have him trust me. After the game, I went up and told him, ‘I appreciate you trusting me. I wanted to make this play.’

“But it doesn’t stop. I come out here every day wanting to earn everybody in the building’s trust. I want them to be able to trust me with anything, knowing I can get the job done.”

