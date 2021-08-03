Cancel
Zephyrhills, FL

Zephyrhills driver, 70, killed in crash after car turns into his path, troopers say

By Dennis Joyce
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
A Zephyrhills man died and a Lacoochee man was seriously injured in a two-car crash Tuesday morning. [ Photo illustration by ASHLEY DYE and CHRIS URSO | Times ]

TRILBY — A 70-year-old Zephyrhills man died when a turning car struck his car at an intersection in Trilby, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash occurred at about 8:50 a.m. Tuesday at U.S. 301 and Trilby Road.

A Lacoochee man, 21, was head west on Trilby Road approaching U.S. 31 when he stopped, turned left and entered the path of the Zephyrhills man as he was headed north on U.S. 301, the Highway Patrol said. The front of the first car struck the left side of the second car.

The intersection is controlled by a stoplight but it was not immediately clear who had the green light.

The Lacoochee man received serious injuries in the crash.

The Highway Patrol did not identify the two men because of its interpretation of Marsy’s Law, a voter-approved amendment to the state Constitution that was meant to protect crime victims but that deprives the public of information long available under Florida’s public records law.

US-301 @ SR-575 (Trilby Road)

V-1 was traveling westbound on SR-575 approaching US-301. V-2 was traveling northbound on US-301 approaching the intersection SR-575. V-1 stopped at the intersection, then turned left and entered the path of V-2. As a result, the front of V-2 collided with the left side of V-1. Post-impact, both vehicles came to final rest within the intersection with D-2 suffering fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.

