342 new COVID-19 cases Friday through Sunday in NH
CONCORD _ The state Department of Health and Human Services announced 99 new positive test results for COVID-19 for August 1. Today’s results include 63 people who tested positive by PCR test and 36 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced 133 cases from July 30 (85 by PCR test and 48 by antigen test), and 110 cases from July 31 (65 by PCR test and 45 by antigen test). There are now 738 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.www.nashuatelegraph.com
