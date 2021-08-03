Cancel
Bruce Springsteen's Daughter Jessica Speaks Out After Failing to Qualify in First Olympics Event

By Elana Rubin
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Bruce Springsteen Jeep Ad Pulled After News of DWI. Bruce Springsteen's daughter Jessica Springsteen isn't horsing around at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Though the equestrian failed to qualify for the finals in the individual jumping category, she's setting herself up for victory come the August 6 team event. "All in all, I'm thrilled with the round," she told ESPN, "and I'm excited for the rest of the week."

