Rapper-Starring Fast Food Campaigns

By Niko Pajkovic
TrendHunter.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMcDonald's has launched a star-studded music video to accompany the release of its new sandwich, the 'McSpicy.' The new video features an already released song by AJ Tracy titled 'Summertime Shootout' from his album 'Flu Game.' According to McDonald's, they chose the AJ Tracy track because the song's summer vibes complemented the McSpicy "perfectly."

T Pain
