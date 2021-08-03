Rapper-Starring Fast Food Campaigns

After a confounding waiting period, Popeyes has finally unleashed its new chicken nuggets on the U.S., promising a fast food poultry landscape that will never be the same again. Building off the success and hype of its insanely popular chicken sandwich, which sparked the phenomenon now fondly recalled as the “chicken sandwich wars” back in 2019, the company made the next logical step—double down on hype with a new breed of nuggets. “Didn’t Popeyes already have nuggets?” you may be understandably asking, but the answer is no—true “nuggets” are actually not quite as common as you might expect. Many chicken chains, such as Zaxby’s or Raising Cane’s, don’t actually serve nuggets at all, instead focusing entirely on bone-in chicken or tenders. Others such as KFC have blurred the lines over the years with “popcorn” chicken, which is close enough that you almost have to lump it in with the true “nuggets” of the world.