Community Open House will be Aug. 5th
There will be a community open house Thursday from 4:30 - 7 p.m. at the Junction City Municipal Gymnasium. A public presentation is scheduled from 5:30 - 6 p.m. This ties in with a planning study being conducted through collaboration with the Flint Hills Regional Council, City of Junction City, Stantec and property owners. The study is for the area at the corner of North Washington Street and Grant Ave. Feedback is being sought on the next steps for the site.jcpost.com
