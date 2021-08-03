Tremonti Unveil Epic ‘Marching in Time’ Title Track

NotLö makes her return to WAKAAN with the mind-bending title track off her upcoming Hallucination Effect EP which is due out August 31. NotLö has quickly grown to be quite the bass wizard with some notable releases and festival appearances under her belt. The past year has really proven to be her time to shine as she’s worked hard to earn her place at the top of the game. She quickly emerged as a bass music artist to watch with her singles but also brought forth two charity streams, her debut EP Speakeasy on Deep, Dark, & Dangerous, and the collaborative Exoplanet EP with VEIL on WAKAAN as well.