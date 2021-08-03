What’s killing coral reefs in Florida is also killing them in Belize
In 1842, Charles Darwin described the Belize Barrier Reef as "the most remarkable reef in the West Indies." Fast forward to 2021, only about 17 percent of live coral cover remains on fore-reefs in Belize. Overfishing, resulting in reduced grazing of algae, has long been blamed for adversely impacting this globally significant ecosystem along the Caribbean coast of Central America. Designated in part as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1996, the Mesoamerican reef is second in length only to the iconic Great Barrier Reef in Australia.www.sciencedaily.com
Comments / 0