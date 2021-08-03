Cancel
Van Zandt County, TX

Dallas man arrested after body found in shallow grave in Van Zandt County

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
KLTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A body was discovered in a shallow grave southwest of Canton on Saturday and a Dallas man is in jail. According to a report by the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office, the body was found on private property off County Road 2301. Sheriff’s office deputies responded to the scene and called in the Texas Rangers for additional assistance. A preliminary investigation determined that the death occurred in Dallas. However, after Dallas Police Department apparently declined involvement in the investigation, Van Zandt County Sheriff Steve Hendrix sent deputies to secure the crime scene at a residence located in the Pleasant Grove community in Dallas.

www.kltv.com

Comments / 1

