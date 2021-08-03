Pinpoint Weather: Showers along the coast, over the mountains and cooler than normal conditions
Not a very difficult forecast if you are looking at the general and overall pattern. A stationary front along the coast with an area of low pressure riding along the coastal plain this week will give rain mainly to the areas east of our viewing audience. The low will push air in from the coast toward the Appalachians and the mountains will squeeze out a few showers most of the week.www.wfxrtv.com
Comments / 0