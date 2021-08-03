Pinpoint Weather: Showers along the coast, over the mountains and cooler than normal conditions

(WFXR) — Although Friday is expected to be relatively dry, some parts of Southwest and Central Virginia could see some beneficial rain Saturday morning. It will be another refreshing morning across the region for Friday morning. Morning temperatures will mainly be in the 50s and low 60s. Cloud cover will be variable throughout the day. With winds shifting and coming from the southeast, temperatures are expected to be slightly warmer for the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s in the NRV and Alleghany Highlands. Areas east of the Blue Ridge will warm up into the upper 80s and low 90s. Skies will become mostly cloudy Friday evening.