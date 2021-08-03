Win $10,000 with a Hole-In-One at Annual Buffalo Soldiers Golf Classic, Aug. 27
Submitted by Phil Raschke. That’s right, Ten Grand is all yours if you make a Hole-In-One at our upcoming Golf Classic. And, there are more challenges such as “Closest to the Pin” and “Longest Drive” contests. It all shapes up to a fun day on the links. Plus your participation will help support the Buffalo Soldiers “Youth Education” program, a wonderful learning program designed for the youth of our area.thesubtimes.com
