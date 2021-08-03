Apple Patent Details Method to Eliminate the Notch Entirely Using Flexible Display, More
The iPhone's notch has been the same size since its debut with the iPhone X. However, the company has been extending its efforts to reduce the notch size with the upcoming iPhone 13 series. Almost all Android smartphones these days are rocking just a punch-hole camera, Apple is looking to eliminate the notch entirely. With that said, Apple has been granted a new patent which will take its efforts ahead to eliminate the notch completely.wccftech.com
