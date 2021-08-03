Apple Patent Details Method to Eliminate the Notch Entirely Using Flexible Display, More

It feels like the iPhone 12 only just came out, but the iPhone 13 may only be a few months away. The next-gen iPhone series probably won’t get a major redesign — that came with the iPhone 12. But it will bring refinements that users have been asking for for years. We’ve learned a ton about the next iPhone series over the past few months, thanks to all the leaks and rumors that have been coming out. In fact, we’ve seen leaks regarding the iPhone 13’s design, performance, display, camera, and more. At this point, we’re expecting four models, like on the...