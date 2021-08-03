Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Giants end first padded practice of training camp with nasty brawl

By Zac Wassink
Posted by 
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pG2cs_0bGWGNXT00
Giants head coach Joe Judge speaks at practice. Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge had to play the role of bad cop and angry parent on Tuesday.

Per ESPN and Ryan Morik of SNY, the Giants' first day of padded practice at training camp ended with a brawl sparked by safety Jabrill Peppers delivering a hard hit to running back Corey Clement. Tight end Evan Engram retaliated, and starting quarterback Daniel Jones ultimately found himself at the bottom of a pile.

An enraged Judge made players and even some coaches run 100-yard sprints and complete push-ups as punishment. He also addressed the squad using multiple expletives.

"We were just competing," Jones told reporters after the melee. "Everyone’s excited, first day of pads, to get out there, but gotta do a better job of controlling that and making sure we’re controlling our enthusiasm. ... There’s consequences for that kind of stuff, and that’s the way it is in the game if you lose your cool. There’s consequences, and that hurts the team. That was the message, and everyone understands that."

Fights among teammates happen during training camp sessions more than some fans may realize, but linebacker Blake Martinez admitted after the fact that the players know they "can’t do that" during a game where penalties will be harsher than just running sprints.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Yardbarker

Yardbarker

18K+
Followers
27K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corey Clement
Person
Blake Martinez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#New York Giants#Espn#Sny
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLYardbarker

Kenny Golladay expected to be out 2-3 weeks

Every training camp comes with injury scares, and this year for the New York Giants, the latest one surrounds Kenny Golladay. Golladay came into camp as the team’s top free agent acquisition, but became the center of concern for a different reason when he had to leave the field due to an apparent hamstring injury on Tuesday. Despite some initial worries coming from this, Joe Judge insisted that the Giants had avoided the worst case scenario.
NFLYardbarker

Jimmy Johnson zings Jerry Jones after Cowboys Ring of Honor announcement

Jimmy Johnson zinged Jerry Jones after the Dallas Cowboys owner finally said he would put the team’s former coach into the Ring of Honor. Johnson’s absence from the Cowboys’ Ring of Honor has been a major ongoing omission given that the 78-year-old rebuilt the Cowboys and won back-to-back Super Bowls with them. He is a big part of the reason why the team became so popular in the 1990s.
NFLYardbarker

Peyton Manning moved by Tom Brady's Hall of Fame gesture

Peyton Manning is among the members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2021. He will be enshrined at the Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, during a ceremony on Saturday. Manning says many people from his football career are going to Canton to be a part of the ceremony and support him as he is inducted. He mentioned one person specifically whose attendance stood out to him: Tom Brady.
NFLBleacher Report

Every NFL Team's Most Overpaid Player Entering 2021 Season

Due to the next-man-up nature of contracts and the consistent growth of the league, NFL players are as well-compensated as they've ever been. While we'll never fault a player for getting as much as they can, some of their teams may regret handing them big-money deals. Which players aren't living...
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

Former Houston Oilers O-Lineman Passes Away: NFL Tracker

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans are all about "meat-and-potatoes'' moves ... and those are ongoing. ... Updated by the minute, our Texans Tracker will keep you up to date with everything happening at NRG Stadium. JULY 12: CARTER PASSES AWAY Former Houston Oilers offensive lineman David Carter passed away over...
NFLUSA Today

Video: Hit that sparked Giants' massive Tuesday brawl

By now, you’ve heard the news that New York Giants training camp practice descended into chaos on Tuesday afternoon. Nearly the entire roster erupted in an on-field brawl that led to head coach Joe Judge unleashing an epic tirade that will likely go down in history. And while filming was prohibited at the time, the Giants released a video package that included the very hit that sparked the melee.
NFLNew York Post

Wild Giants brawl involving Daniel Jones causes Joe Judge to explode

Giants practice Tuesday exploded into a (bleeping) brawl that resulted in a lot of (bleeping) punishment and one (bleeping) angry head coach. In the 19th period of the first pads-on practice of training camp, a fight broke out that drew nearly the entire 91-man roster into a scrum and enraged Joe Judge. The fireworks began when Corey Clement was hit by Xavier McKinney with unexpected force, escalated when Evan Engram shoved Jabrill Peppers in Clement’s defense and became a brawl after Logan Ryan knocked over Engram with a shove in the back.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Kelvin Benjamin Has Brutally Honest Message For The Giants

Former Buffalo Bills and Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin didn’t even last a full day in New York Giants training camp. Benjamin, who was attempting to make the team as a tight end, was cut before the end of practice on Wednesday. Before he was released, the 2014 first-round pick was spotted talking with Giants general manager Dave Gettleman and head coach Joe Judge before retreating to the team facility.
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Eli Manning sends great tweet about Giants practice brawl

A brawl erupted at the New York Giants’ training camp practice on Tuesday, and Eli Manning thinks he knows what may have started it. Manning, who has become very active on social media since he retired from playing, said players were probably fighting over his awesome bobblehead that the Giants are giving away.
NFLUSA Today

New York Giants' massive brawl at practice leaves coach Joe Judge screaming mad

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - The Fighting Joe Judges, as Dave Gettleman playfully called them last summer, showed up at training camp on Tuesday morning. And New York Giants coach Joe Judge was screaming mad once sanity prevailed. Star players and team leaders shoving one another. Daniel Jones, the starting quarterback,...
Posted by
Gridiron Junkies

What 7 NFC teams will make the playoffs

Alright, so in the last post, we predicted what 7 AFC teams would make the playoffs. Now, we will predict the 7 NFC teams that will make the playoffs. Okay, it may be surprising to see the Saints as the winners of the NFC South and not the defending Super Bowl Champions, especially since Drew Brees retired.
NFLBleacher Report

Latest Win-Loss Predictions for Every NFL Team

While the NFL draft and free agency provided plenty of on-paper insight as to what teams might look like in 2021, real answers and concerns are being uncovered now that camps have started. The Green Bay Packers, for example, know they'll have quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Los Angeles Rams know...
NFLtheScore

Giants' Judge ends practice, orders discipline after teamwide brawl

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge ordered a series of sprints and pushups Wednesday after a teamwide brawl ended practice early, according to SNY's Ralph Vacchiano. The melee broke out after Jabrill Peppers laid a hard hit on Corey Clement, per Vacchiano. Evan Engram reportedly retaliated, leading Logan Ryan to shove him from behind. The fight reportedly grew, and starting quarterback Daniel Jones wound up at the bottom of a large pile.

Comments / 0

Community Policy