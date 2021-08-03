Cancel
Vikings Release Cornerback Jeff Gladney After Domestic Assault Indictment In Texas

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings have released former first-round cornerback Jeff Gladney after he was indicted by a Texas grand jury on a felony assault charge. “Following our review of today’s indictment against Jeff Gladney, we have decided to release Jeff immediately,” the team said in a statement. “As we have previously said, we take these matters very seriously and condemn all forms of domestic violence. Due to the ongoing legal nature of this matter, we are unable to provide further comment.”

