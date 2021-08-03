Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Give Your Wedding Guests a Sweet Ending With These M&M’S Favors

By Bernadette Deron
Posted by 
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aFckO_0bGWGCpU00
M&M'S

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

If you’re planning a wedding, you surely understand how stressful it can be. This is undoubtedly one of the most important life events, so you want everything to be absolutely perfect. No detail can be overlooked, and it’s crucial to create an atmosphere that’s as much fun for you as it is for your guests.

To cap off your wedding, you might want to consider giving your guests something sweet to take home with them to remember the big day. What better way to do that than with some candy? M&M’S has a slew of customizable wedding favor options that you can create to fit your theme — down to the color of the candies you include in your favors! Check out our favorite options below, and score them for a great discounted price for a limited time! Speaking of sweetness, M&M’S is having an amazing sale event through August 7, offering 20% off all favors and DIY kits. Just use code DEALS4YOU at checkout.

These Mini Champagne Bottle Favors

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e0m6G_0bGWGCpU00
Personalizable M&M’S DIY Mini Occasion Bottle Favor Kit M&M's

This set comes complete with 20 mini champagne bottles and a two pound bag of customizable candies that your guests can fill up themselves for a fun DIY activity. Does it get more adorable?

Get the Personalizable M&M’S DIY Mini Occasion Bottle Favor Kit for $100 from M&M’S! Use code DEALS4YOU at checkout for 20% off all favors and DIY kits!

These Personalized Bulk Candy Bags

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WgfaD_0bGWGCpU00
M&M’S

If you want to fill up your own favors or create a candy or sundae station at your wedding, these bulk bags are absolutely perfect!

Get the Personalizable M&M’S Bulk Candy for prices starting at just $23 per pound from M&M’S! Use code DEALS4YOU at checkout for 20% off all favors and DIY kits!

These “Just Married” Favors

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Me5WJ_0bGWGCpU00
Personalizable M&M’S Just Married Favors M&M's

These tins come pre-filled and you can choose any wording or image that you want on the cap. After the candy is gone (which will surely be fast), your guests can use the tin for jewelry storage. Talk about a sweet keepsake!

Get the Personalizable M&M’S Just Married Favors for prices starting at just $5 each from M&M’S! Use code DEALS4YOU at checkout for 20% off all favors and DIY kits!

This Cake-Shaped Gift Box

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xa0Ac_0bGWGCpU00
Personalizable M&M’S Wedding Cake Gift Box M&M's

If you’re attending a wedding or bridal shower and want to give a gift to the bride or happy couple, look no further! This M&M’S gift box has cake-shaped cutouts, and the candies themselves can have a personalized message that you can share.

Get the Personalizable M&M’S Wedding Cake Gift Box for $39.99 from M&M’S! Use code DEALS4YOU at checkout for 20% off all favors and DIY kits!

These Heart-Shaped Favor Tins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I2nby_0bGWGCpU00
Personalizable M&M’S Heart Favors M&M's

This is another one of our favorite favors! The heart-shaped tins look elegant and timeless, and every single one of your guests will leave with a smile on their face once they receive these treats. Plus, you can always stock up on extra and save them for Valentine’s Day presents!

Get the Personalizable M&M’S Heart Favors for prices starting at just $3.49 each from M&M’S! Use code DEALS4YOU at checkout for 20% off all favors and DIY kits!

Looking for something different? Check out more wedding favors and shop all of the sweet treats available from M&M’S!

Please note, offer excludes MLB personalization. Offer also may not be combined with volume pricing or any other promotional offers and may not be applied to existing orders. Offer expires 8/7/21 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

Comments / 0

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

27K+
Followers
6K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#M M#Advertising#Sweetness#M M S#Lululemon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
RecipesPosted by
Parade

Throwing a Bridal Shower at Home? Here Are 17 Recipes to Please the Bride-to-Be and Guests

Love is in the air and after a year of delayed plans, it seems like everyone is finally getting ready to say “I do!” Before your send your friends down the aisle, why not plan a beautiful, more intimate shower at home, instead of at a restaurant to celebrate their nuptials? This will allow you to make fun bridal shower punch bowls, make-ahead appetizers for nibbling during gift opening, plus a lovely spread with lots of bridal flair. You’ll get the bride set up with everything they need to start their new home (and life), but most important of all: you’ll fill them up with delicious food!
Relationship Advicebrides.com

25 Hidden Halo Engagement Rings That Add Unexpected Sparkle

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. Hidden halo engagement rings are becoming more popular, and it's not hard to see why. The tiny band of diamonds...
Food & DrinksFood Network

What Home Bakers Should Know Before Putting Fresh Flowers on Cake

Fresh flowers aren’t just for appreciating outdoors or keeping in a vase at home. They also make for bright, beautiful cake decorations, and Instagram is teeming with talented pastry chefs and bakers who use blooms and botanicals to add pop, flair and elegance to their creations. Fortunately, you don’t need to be a professional chef to try your hand at floral art, but you may not know exactly where to begin. Can I just pick any flower from the grocery store or my garden? How far in advance do I top the cake? Is this even sanitary?
RestaurantsPosted by
FanSided

How to order the Wedding Cake Frappuccino from Starbucks

First, order a Grande White Mocha Cream Frappuccino and ask for one pump of hazelnut syrup, and one pump of vanilla syrup. Then, ask for a caramel crunch topping. Now, normally, when we cover secret menu drinks, they have a lot of steps and ingredients, which always makes us nervous. This is because we don’t want to bother our barista with a complicated order! So we love the Wedding Cake Frappuccino even more for being so easy to create!
Food & DrinksFast Company

This ingenious Oreo packaging makes it easy to hide your cookies from your kids

I have a secret stash of junk food in my office. Tucked way at the bottom of my bookshelf is a tome that looks particularly dense and boring. The spine reads “Canadian Human Rights Reporter. Vol. 35. 1999.” With apologies to all human rights reporters, to a child, this book looks like the most academic and stale text imaginable. It’s also not a book at all. If you pull it off the shelf and open it up, it’s hollowed out and full of Twizzlers, Swedish Fish, wine gums, and all the other stuff my kids would definitely dig out of my desk on an unsanctioned, stealthy snack search.
ApparelPopSugar

33 Simple White Wedding Dresses For Your Small Civil Ceremony

Perhaps your wedding vision changed following the pandemic, or maybe you've always wanted to tie the knot at City Hall. Either way, a small ceremony is just more your style, and a gown with all the frills isn't necessarily required to celebrate your love. But that doesn't make choosing a bridal look any less exciting — and OK, maybe a little daunting. Getting dressed for this special moment should feel memorable, and your dress, whether it's a mini, maxi, or something in between, should make you feel like YOU. That's why we chose the simple yet elegant pieces ahead very carefully. They run the gamut and can appeal to many different brides, from the bohemian to the ultra-feminine. While they all feel bridal, some are off-white, ivory, or kissed with a touch of blush. Ahead, scope out some of our favorite fashion brands at a wide range of price points that offer beautiful designs for your big day.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
whowhatwear

Not to Be Dramatic, But These Fall Trends Are About to Dominate Your Closet

Changing seasons means a changing wardrobe, and I am in full support of that if it means I can justify aimlessly scrolling on my favorite sites and retrieving packages regularly from the delivery person. Aside from the drop in temperature and the fun holiday events that come with fall, I get overly excited about the trends. Cozy knits, classic outerwear, eye-catching shoes—the list truly goes on and on. But let's be real: Managing this long list of items you never knew you needed, but desperately want, can get tedious. So I created this shopping guide of the top fall trends and items at Net-a-Porter to keep an eye on. If you're ready to enter this season with a refreshed wardrobe full of Net-a-Porter's chic and elevated pieces, keep scrolling.
RelationshipsThrillist

How To Recreate Your Favorite Vacation at Home for a Fun, Low-Key Date Night

Time to shake up your date night routine. If your relationship was built on long weekend road trips and international getaways, odds are that at-home date nights are starting to feel a little stale. Instead of sticking to the usual dinner-and-a-movie formula, shake up your typical date night routine by recreating one of your favorite vacations together at home. Whether your dream trip took place in a camping tent or a five-star hotel, using it as date night inspiration gives you a perfect opportunity to reminisce on your best travel memories together. All you need is a little creativity — get started with one of these seven ideas.
Food & Drinkskiss951.com

Americans Reveal Their Favorite Snacks

Is there anything better than a really good snack? Well, for a lot of people the answer is no, but what they choose to snack on may be another story. Americans love snacking so much, that 69% of people bring a treat with them at all times. 51% of Americans...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

30% Believe This Is The Best Flavor Of M&Ms

When M&Ms candy-coated, milk chocolate candies made their debut in 1941, they were considered a "military ration" (via M&Ms), presumably because their "melts-in-your-mouth-not-in-your-hands" design, along with their handy tube packaging, made them the perfect treat for American soldiers to carry with them into battle during World War II. Despite the fact that people may tend to gravitate toward one color or another, M&Ms always came in one flavor and one flavor only, at least until 1954, when M&Ms introduced the peanut variety. That, of course, is not the case today.
Esquire

The 10 Best Health Bars, According to a Guy Who Eats 4 to 6 of Them a Day

When I was a kid, I'd pack the same handful of things for lunch every day. There'd always be a bag of pretzels. A bottle of water. (Sometimes it was juice!) Dessert, maybe a cookie or Reese's Cup. But always. Always. A bar of some sort. Granola with chocolate chips. Soft-baked, with strawberry jam. Peanut butter and chocolate chip, packed with protein.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Us Weekly

11 Perfect Weekender Bags to Fit All of Your Vacay Essentials

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Spontaneous weekend getaways are our favorite trips to take! When we feel particularly drained from the daily grind, taking a last-minute break can be seriously game-changing. It’s our chance to do something different and come back feeling totally refreshed!
Newark, NJPosted by
Mashed

33% Agree This Is The Worst Flavor Of M&Ms

From classic Milk Chocolate to crunchy Peanut, it seems like everyone has their own opinion on the best flavor of M&M's — and, for that matter, the worst flavor. First introduced to the world in 1941, M&M's were the creation of Forrest E. Mars, a candy maker from Newark, New Jersey, who teamed up with Bruce Murrie — son of the then-president of Hershey's — to produce the bite-sized sweets. Since then, M&M's have become one of the most popular candy brands on the planet, producing 400 million chocolatey morsels per day to keep up with demand. Over the years, the iconic candy company has produced numerous flavors and colors of the popular product, from classics like Dark Chocolate, Almond, and Caramel, to oddball flavors like White Chocolate Sugar Cookie, Orange Vanilla Creme, Coffee Nut, and Candy Corn.
Food & Drinkswrnjradio.com

New M&M’S crunchy cookie to hit shelves in March 2022

M&M’S® Wednesday unveiled its latest product innovation, M&M’S Crunchy Cookie, which features a great-tasting crunchy center covered in delicious milk chocolate, all wrapped in the colorful, iconic M&M’S candy shell. The delicious new offering combines two beloved treats – M&M’S and chocolate chip cookies – as a special take on...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Us Weekly

LifeToGo Has Your Family Covered for Back-to-School Season

Disclosure: LifeToGo is a sister company of a360 Media, LLC — the publisher of Us Weekly. Back-to-school shopping has changed. It’s no longer about tablets, pens, backpacks, notebooks, chargers and cell phones. Well, it’s still important to have those items on lock — but it’s also about protecting your child’s heath, whether masks are mandated in their school or not. One way to do that is by helping to support their immune system with vitamins and other nutrients.
Food & Drinks104.1 WIKY

Cookie-Filled M&M’s Are Coming

Why tell us about this SO far in advance? Cookie-filled M&M’s are on the way, but won’t hit shelves until next year. They’ve got a crunchy cookie center that’s covered in a hard candy shell. So like peanut M&M’s, but filled with baked cookie batter instead. They’re supposed to taste...

Comments / 0

Community Policy