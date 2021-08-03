Inside Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo’s ‘Homey’ Los Angeles Pad: It Feels Like a ‘Genuine Unicorn’

William Abranowicz / AD

Home sweet home! Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo’s Los Angeles abode has become an escape for the family amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“The COVID lockdown made us especially grateful to have this place,” Levine, 42, told Architectural Digest in its September 2021 issue, published on Tuesday, August 3. “In a world where nothing ever seems to be enough, our home feels like a genuine unicorn, our perfect sanctuary.”

Prinsloo, who shares daughters Dusty, 4, and Gio, 3, with the musician, added: “It’s really all that we need or want.”

The couple, who wed in 2014, sold their previous home in Beverly Hills to live a quieter life in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of L.A. The move gave the pair freedom to start over with their design aesthetic, having left behind almost all of their furniture in the sale.

“The only things we brought were the art and the bonsai trees, which are my other little kids,” the model, 33, told the magazine in the cover story.

The twosome opted for their ranch-style house, which was previously owned by Gregory Peck and former couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner.

“We didn’t want a palatial McMansion. That’s just not who we are,” the Maroon 5 frontman said. “We were attracted to this place because it felt homey. You could tell that kids had lived here before,” his wife added.

Levine took charge when it came to designing the pad. The majority of the estate features neutral backdrops to better support the couple’s large collection of artwork. With the help of Clements Design, the duo created luxurious and lived-in spaces.

The living room, for example, includes a low daybed, a minimalist basalt slab cocktail table and Jean Prouvé Visiteur chairs that mirror the fireplace. The room’s cream and white coloring is offset by a bold Rashid Johnson painting that leads your eye to the dining area on the left and flanks the bedroom wing on the right.

“When things are chaotic culturally, as they have been for the last half decade, it tends to foster great art,” Levine said, referencing the paintings the twosome have in almost every room. “Behati and I have an emotional attachment to everything we collect.”

The home includes a screening room, with darker colors and comfortable couches and chairs, a home office outfitted with a vintage Tabriz rug from Woven and wooden desk, and multiple walk-in closets with day beds.

The rocker and the Namibia native have also fostered a very warm and lived-in outdoor space. They have olive trees in both the front and backyard, with the pool and lounge area lined by lush plants.

Scroll down for a peek inside the former Voice coach and the Victoria’s Secret model’s L.A. home: