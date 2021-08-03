Cancel
Vikings Leadership Concerned Over Unvaccinated Players

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCo-owner Mark Wilf spoke about the vaccine hesitancy among Vikings players and staff, saying that he and team leadership are "very concerned" (1:17). WCCO 4 News At Noon -- Aug. 3, 2021.

minnesota.cbslocal.com

