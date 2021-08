MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Starting Tuesday, some major Twin Cities retailers are pushing for face masks, and the University of Minnesota is now requiring all students and staff to wear masks on any indoor space on campus. It’s been a time of swift change. The resounding theme from everyone at the University WCCO spoke with is they will wear a mask if it means they can have classes in person and not over Zoom again this fall. “I’m fine with wearing a mask if I need to. It’s for the betterment of society, so it is what it is, as long as everyone...