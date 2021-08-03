New York restaurant customers to need Covid jabs

New York City is this country’s original melting pot. For ages, people from other countries made their way to the United States, and many of them landed in New York as they passed through Ellis Island. It is thanks to that process that New York is one of the most diverse cities on the planet. And, like with any city that has such a rich mix of cultures and backgrounds, foodies are the ones who benefit. There are plenty of Asian and European influenced spots in the city, but don’t sleep on all those great options from South of our border. New York City has some amazing Mexican food options that are worth a try during your next visit to the Big Apple. If you have a trip to the East Coast planned in the near future, then check out my favorite Mexican restaurants in New York.