Kids Are Testing Positive At Boca Raton Area Camps, What Does That Mean For School?

BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — We have learned that several area summer camps are experiencing significant numbers of child COVID-19 infections, despite their best efforts to keep kids safe. Some camps have partially shut down. Others have enacted pod-like settings where kids stay with kids in a specific group.

While the in-camp numbers tend to mirror the general population, it is raising concern about what happens when school starts on August 10th in the Palm Beach County School District.

Without mask mandates, we are hearing from teachers, parents and even camp officials who suggest the start of the year may be a very dangerous time for kids in public schools.

Of greatest concern: stories we are hearing from multiple sources in multiple places… parents are refusing to quarantine kids after learning they are positive for COVID-19, or that they were in the presence of someone with a confirmed case. We learned from multiple summer program operators that parents have refused to keep kids off of minivans and busses where kids are suspected of being positive for COVID-19.

The standard quarantine period is 10 days. School starts on August 10th, seven calendar days from today.

The Palm Beach County School District is not implementing mandatory COVID-19 testing, at least for now. Most area private schools do not start until September.

