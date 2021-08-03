IllumiZoo returning with 'Wild Hues' theme this fall

IllumiZoo will return to John Ball Zoo this fall with a “Wild Hues” theme.

The nighttime journey through the zoo will have guests strolling through an illuminated landscape of nature “drenched with rich lighting and sounds,” according to a news release Tuesday.

Guests can expect creative imagery, music-synchronized animal displays and animated motifs of moving light.

“As there are many hues of color, there are also many ‘hues’ of species and environments throughout the world,” the news release said. “Each with their own unique colors, traits and stories to tell. The survival of many of these species and environments are in jeopardy, with more than 16,000 animal species facing endangerment and extinction in the world.”

IllumiZoo Wild Hues at John Ball Zoo starts Friday, Sept. 3 and goes through Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021.

