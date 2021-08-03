Cancel
Washington, DC

Metro could enforce mandatory coronavirus testing unless worker vaccine rate increases, report says

By Bob Barnard
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - Metro could begin enforcing mandatory coronavirus testing unless vaccinate rates among workers significantly increases, a report from the Washington Post says. The report says Metro General Manager Paul Wiedefel made the announcement to employees in a memo Monday. The memo said that 40 percent of the transit agency’s workforce has indicated they have been vaccinated.

