Brown Box is a lovely apartment located in Huế, Vietnam, designed in 2021 by Limdim House Studio. The apartment has an area of 60m2, arranged with 2 bedrooms and very typical living room and kitchen. As requested from the Owner who wants to renovate the apartment with her own favorite style, Limdim House studio has thought and processed the space with the aim of creating a new color, a new breath to get rid of the boredom in commercial apartments today. The homeowner needed one bedroom only, and to enhance the area for other spaces, we removed the existing walls and changed the function of the area with original design.