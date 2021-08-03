WHAT IF...? Writer Says One Storyline Was Tossed Out Because it Ended Up Being Half the Plot of GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3
The writer for the upcoming MCU series What If…? on Disney+ has a big job, writing for so many different characters. Writing for them means knowing them pretty well, and A.C. Bradley must know them as well as the MCU writers who came before her, as one idea for the show was tossed out purely because it happened to be a good portion of the plot of the upcoming sequel Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3.geektyrant.com
