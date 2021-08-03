WHAT IF...? Writer Says One Storyline Was Tossed Out Because it Ended Up Being Half the Plot of GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3

Marvel Studios and James Gunn are preparing to finish the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy, as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to begin production later this year. Gunn has been pretty clear in the past that his story with the Guardians characters will come to an end with the third movie, a stance that he's taking once again as the film gets ready to start shooting in the coming months. According to Gunn, Marvel hasn't asked him to add anything into Guardians Vol. 3 that would set up future MCU projects, which means that he'll be telling his story without having to worry about what comes next.