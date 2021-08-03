Woodlawn Apartments - Asbestos Abatement and Demolition

Municipal Enforcement

Bid #: ME-035-20; ME-045-20

Date Due: Wednesday, Aug 11, 2021

Time of bid opening: 2:30pm

CALL FOR BIDS

Project Name: Woodlawn Apartments – Asbestos Abatement and Demolition

Project Location: 1050 Dauphin Island Parkway

Mobile, Alabama 36605

Project Numbers: ME-035-20; ME-045-20

Notice is hereby given that the City of Mobile will receive sealed bids for the above stated project on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, no later than 2:15 local time. Bidder shall insert sealed Bids into a receptacle, marked “City of Mobile Bids”, located in the elevator lobby outside the office of the City Clerk Office, 9th Floor South Tower, Government Plaza, 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama 36602. The same will be publicly opened and read at 2:30 PM in the Atrium Lobby of Government Plaza.

A MANDATORY Pre-bid conference shall be held at the project site, 1050 Dauphin Island Parkway at 9:00 AM local time on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. Social distancing practices shall be observed, including the option of wearing of face coverings/masks by all participants. A representative of the Bidder must be in attendance throughout the meeting, and sign-in, in order to submit a bid for this project. Bidders are required to participate in the Pre-Bid Conference, visit the site prior to submitting a Bid and include all costs associated with the project in their Bids.

Bids Documents are on file and may be examined and obtained from the following location: Municipal Enforcement Department, 4851 Museum Drive, Mobile, Alabama 36608, 251-208-1540. To download a copy of the Bid Documents, please click on the "File Attatchment" listed below.

Scope of Work for ONE (1) Bid Package:

Bid Package – Consist of (45) Forty Five Buildings, (42) Single-Stories

Buildings & (3) Two-Stories Buildings) including Maintenance Building and Laundry Building

Scope of Work: Provide all labor and materials required for an Asbestos Abatement of all asbestos-containing Exterior Siding. The asbestos abatement shall be in accordance with United State Environmental Protection Agency (USEPA) and Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) regulations as indicated in the specification documents. Contractor shall conduct a full “Wet Demolition” in removing the structures including all contents inside and as described in the attached general notes and specifications provided, including all foundations, footings, slabs, etc. All demolition material and debris shall be sent to an approved Hazardous Landfill for Asbestos Containing Materials (ACM) and the demolition debris shall be sent to an approved Industrial and Construction and Demolition (C&D) Landfills. Disconnect and cap off all utility lines, such as sanitary sewer, water, and gas, in a manner satisfactory to the respective agency and the City of Mobile. Contractor shall clear lots by removing all debris resulting from the demolition of structures and all debris as designated in piles, scattered or otherwise on the sites. Contractor is to provide Sediment and Erosion Control measures, grassing, and Best Management Practices for Demolitions where Asbestos Containing Materials and/or Lead-Based Paint may be present, per specifications. Submit before and after demolition pictures to City of Mobile Municipal Enforcement Department, along with waste shipment record, Invoice for payment and required close-out documents.

It is the responsibility of the BIDDER to check for, download and to include with their BID RESPONSE any and all ADDENDUMS that are issued for a specific BID issued by the City of Mobile. Failure to download and include ADDENDUM(s) in your BID RESPONSE may cause your bid to be rejected. This is a sealed bid. Any responses faxed or e-mailed will be rejected. This is a sealed bid. All responses must be submitted in a sealed envelope with the bid number on the outside of the envelope with the bid opening date. Any response that arrives improperly marked or with no bid number and opening date on the outside of the delivery or express package and opened in error will be rejected and not considered. It is the responsibility of the bidder to insure that their bid response is delivered to and received in the at the location or address specifically directed in the specification by the date and time prescribed.