Soon to be 53, Amaya wins Colombia Open

PGA Tour
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJesús Amaya claimed his fourth career victory at the Colombia Open Sunday at Club Lagos de Caujaral in Barranquilla. (Media/Colombian Golf Federation) BARRANQUILLA, Colombia—Only three weeks away from his 53rd birthday, Colombian veteran Jesús Amaya still has what it takes to win a big tournament. His experience paid off down the stretch Sunday, when he birdied the last three holes for a final-round-low 67 that secured his fourth career victory at the Colombia Open Championship, a Colombian Golf Federation tournament joining the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s Dev Series.

