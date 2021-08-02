Soon to be 53, Amaya wins Colombia Open

In the opening round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Garrick Higgo makes birdie on the par-4 9th hole. In his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Garrick Higgo hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Higgo finished his day tied for 38th at 2 under; Harris English is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, and Ian Poulter are tied for 4th at 10 under.