Blue Bottle Coffee Pushes Dairy Aside to Make Oat Milk Its Standard

Beyond Meat’s plant-based chicken sector is exploding, developing new products at a rapid-fire pace. The vegan pioneer just launched both its Beyond Chicken Tenders nationwide and its Beyond The Original Orange Chicken at select Panda Express locations, but after only one month the food tech company has unveiled its Beyond Meat Nuggets. The new vegan nuggets are slated to make their market debut at A&W Canada locations. The two companies partnered once before in 2018 when A&W released Beyond Burgers at its Canadian locations, bringing one of the first plant-based burgers to the fast-food market. Now, A&W will be one of the first establishments to help consumers taste the innovative Beyond product.