Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Easton, KS

Check out these homes on the Easton market now

Posted by 
Easton News Watch
Easton News Watch
 4 days ago

(Easton, KS) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Easton. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jt7eL_0bGWEkiU00

12381 Washington Road, Mclouth, 66054

7 Beds 6 Baths | $775,000 | 5,428 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Looking for a Gem? The views here can not be beat! This 36 Acres is absolutely Beautiful! This property consists of 5 buildings in addition to the beautiful acreage; a Main House with 5 Bedrooms, another building that is the Winery and Bed and Breakfast (2 additional bedrooms, 2 full baths and 2 half baths) and an additional building that is great for event space or could be used as a 3rd Bed and Breakfast space or retail store. There are 2 large outbuildings on the property, one with loading docs. The vineyard produces the grapes for the winery on this property and will come with all winery equipment as well as some furnishings for the bed and breakfast and equipment for caring for the land. The Winery building is also equipped with a certified kitchen, Large entertainment space and a wonderful Gazebo perfect for bands to play during events. Please provide pre-qualification letter prior to scheduling a showing. There are 3 ponds on the property and a small area of creek. The seller is willing to assist and teach the wine making to any new buyers after closing. They will share all recipes and information needed to help them get started successfully.

For open house information, contact Jennifer Chase, Coldwell Banker Reilly & Sons at 913-682-2567

Copyright © 2021 Heartland Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HMLSKS-2328682)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZQ6pF_0bGWEkiU00

1126 Kearney Street, Atchison, 66002

2 Beds 2 Baths | $95,000 | 1,252 Square Feet | Built in 1922

Beautiful bungalow filled with tons of stunning original word work and character! Come see this spacious 2 bed, 2 bath Atchison classic with TONS of upgrades including newer roof, newer HVAC, newer water heater, and maintenance free vinyl siding! Main level features large living room with gorgeous stained trim and craftsman column accents, HUGE dining room with tons of natural light, and galley kitchen with great storage space and pantry. This property has been meticulously maintained and would be a wonderful space for a family or could be an excellent investment property that's minutes from Benedictine! Basement also features bonus finished square footage, as well as an additional full bath. Lot has tons of potential as well and already has HUGE detached garage PLUS shed for storage! One of the best value properties in Atchison, you better hurry because this beauty won't last!

For open house information, contact Mary Beth Schwartz, Keller Williams Key Partners at 913-825-7500

Copyright © 2021 Heartland Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HMLSKS-2328088)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vCis5_0bGWEkiU00

1301 Columbia Avenue, Leavenworth, 66048

2 Beds 1 Bath | $117,000 | 1,058 Square Feet | Built in 1883

This home is absolutely adorable. The landscaping is perfect with some of the largest trees in Leavenworth. Home features many updates. Composite flooring on porch. Hardwood floors and new kitchen flooring. Seller has installed additional insulation in the attic. BONUS ROOM could be third bedroom/office etc.

For open house information, contact Deana Eastburn Larkin, Realty Executives at 913-642-4888

Copyright © 2021 Heartland Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HMLSKS-2333122)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BJ1dn_0bGWEkiU00

508 2Nd Street, Winchester, 66097

3 Beds 3 Baths | $145,000 | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1952

Don't miss this gorgeous 3 bed, 2 bath Ranch with spacious detached garage/shop and backyard! You'll love: open-concept main living, wood floors, stone accents throughout interior, updated styling with nice finishes, spacious bedrooms, built-in storage/drop zone and MUCH more. The exterior features a large front porch, back porch with nice landscaping, shade trees, plenty of greenspace, off-street parking and garden shed. Detached work shop/garage includes ~___ sq. ft. work space with additional bathroom, concrete patio, built-in shelving and is air compressor-ready with plumbing already installed. Peaceful street with views overlooking nearby fields and greenspace. Easily walkable to Jeff North HS, community park, library and more.

For open house information, contact Aaron Crossley, Keller Williams KC North at 816-452-4200

Copyright © 2021 Heartland Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HMLSKS-2333758)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Easton News Watch

Easton News Watch

Easton, KS
28
Followers
275
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Easton News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Easton, KS
City
Atchison, KS
City
Home, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Real Estate
Local
Kansas Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keller Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plumbing#Water Heater#Bedrooms#Benedictine#Realty Executives
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California

QUINCY, Calif., Aug 7 (Reuters) - At least eight people were missing Saturday as one of the worst wildfires in the nation scorched through Northern California communities, forest and tinder dry scrub in the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying a historic gold rush town. Even as the calmer, less windy weather...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

German coach suspended for striking horse at Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — A German coach at the Tokyo Olympics was suspended Saturday after being filmed hitting an uncooperative horse during the women’s modern pentathlon competition. TV footage showed Kim Raisner leaning over a fence to strike the horse Saint Boy, which refused to jump the fences in the show...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats select Riggleman as Jan. 6 committee adviser

House Democrats have tapped former GOP congressman and outspoken Trump critic Denver Riggleman (Va.) to serve as an adviser on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the panel announced Friday. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a press release that Riggleman was selected to serve on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy