Simone Biles’ Final Olympic Performance Was the Comeback of a Century

The Tokyo 2021 Olympics are well underway, and so much of the attention is on one of the greatest ever Olympic gymnasts of all time, Simone Biles. At 24-years-old, Biles is an old-hat at the game of gymnastics, and even so, she was slated as the competitor to watch in every event at the Olympics and was widely expected to medal in basically every event. Unfortunately for viewers, but fortunately for Biles, she dropped out halfway through the team-all-around, the individual all-around, and individual events at the Olympics after she began to struggle to perform due to mental health issues.