Step into home ownership with a townhouse in Stanfield

(STANFIELD, AZ) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Stanfield’s vibrant urban living than a townhouse- and no better way to try one on for size than browsing these listings and selecting one or more to tour.

Another sometimes-overlooked quality of a townhome is on-site amenities. In addition to being close to what the city has to offer, like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, often within walking distance, many modern townhome-style developments have common areas onsite that can include things like pools or tennis courts.

If you’ve been considering a townhome in Stanfield, take a look at these listings from our classifieds:

943 E Kortsen Road, Casa Grande, 85122 2 Beds 2 Baths | $380,000 | Townhouse | 2,294 Square Feet | Built in 2012

Beautiful gated community with gorgeous grounds & a pool! This elegant home has highly buffed concrete floors with upgraded carpeting in the bedrooms. Custom cabinetry, lots of drawers which are a perfect complement to the high buff concrete countertops, subway tile backsplash and Carrera marble kitchen island. Stainless Bosch side by side refrigerator, quiet dishwasher & under counter microwave. Plenty of open space with a wood/gas fireplace in the living room. A cozy office space or possibly a 3rd bedroom are on the first floor with another bedroom and a full bath. The luxurious master bedroom is upstairs with added touches of plantation shutters, a free standing tub, roomy shower & huge walk-in closet. A very nice seating area out back which overlooks the manicured lawn & pool. A find!

749 E Pepper Drive, Casa Grande, 85122 3 Beds 2 Baths | $200,000 | Townhouse | 1,281 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Make yourself at home in this wonderful townhouse located in the growing Casa Grande community! With 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage, and easy care landscaping. Inside, you'll find a cozy living/dining area, laminate flooring throughout, window treatments, and two-tone paint. The kitchen offers essential appliances, oak cabinets, pantry, and spacious countertops. Enter the main bedroom to find a sliding door that leads to the patio, walk-in closet, & private bathroom for an added comfort. Lovely backyard is just the right size for entertaining with a covered patio to sit back & relax and pavers for the perfect outdoor living space. Just steps away from the sparkling community pool and minuets away from Florence Blvd for all of your shopping and dining needs. Schedule a tour today!

846 N Pueblo Drive, Casa Grande, 85122 3 Beds 2 Baths | $230,000 | Townhouse | 1,208 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Rare 3 bedroom floorplan- great high ceilings, loads of neutral tile, white cabinets with granite counterops, big front door, gorgeous appliances all included and only 2 years old. Great floorplan with one bedroom split and master at the back. Lovely wood shutters elevate this home, along with granite counters and a rare two car garage. Master bath has a fabulous LARGE walk-in shower, walk-in closet with large vanity and double sinks. Toilet is in a private room. Ceiling fans in all rooms. TRANE groundmount HVAC system. Great metal screendoor and move-in ready! Community is lovely, nice neighbors, quiet and great community pool and spa right outside this unit.

