Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Belle Glade, FL

Check out these Belle Glade homes on the market

Posted by 
Belle Glade Journal
Belle Glade Journal
 4 days ago

(Belle Glade, FL) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Belle Glade than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MegQt_0bGWEHJX00

317 Ne 3Rd Street, Belle Glade, 33430

3 Beds 2 Baths | $380,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,267 Square Feet | Built in 1959

LOOK NO FURTHER! This beautiful 3Bed/2Bath ranch style home is a dream come true! With more than twice the size of a regular lot in the neighborhood (0.57 acre) and a big fenced in backyard facing an open green field providing comfort and privacy to enjoy outdoor fun, there's more to this beauty than meets the eye. This home features a massive living room with tile and carpet flooring accentuated by a gorgeous fireplace, a lovely open kitchen/dining area, sizable bedrooms with wood laminate flooring, an indoor laundry, a circular driveway, a large storage building and an electric-ready storage shed. Love to entertain? No problem! This gem has a bonus/family room with a stunning built-in bar (and a free tub) and tons of natural light. Call now and make this beauty your HOME SWEET HOME!

For open house information, contact Jack Padillo, RE/MAX Prestige Realty/RPB at 561-932-0444

Copyright © 2021 BeachesMLS / Flexmls. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSFL-RX-10728322)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17khLU_0bGWEHJX00

632 Se 9Th Street, Belle Glade, 33430

5 Beds 3 Baths | $389,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,118 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Spacious Pool Home with beautiful garden view. Enjoy this 5 Bedroom, 3 full bath pool home with oversized kitchen and plenty of room for entertaining. New Metal Roof, Newer A/C system. Professional Chef Range , Oversized kitchen, Large living areas. Covered open patio overlooking the pool area. Large Yard with plenty of room for RV or Boat parking. Minutes to Lake Okeechobee boat ramps/ marinas and Lake Okeechobee Scenic trail.

For open house information, contact James Holmquist, Premier Brokers International Inc at 561-855-6179

Copyright © 2021 BeachesMLS / Flexmls. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSFL-RX-10732938)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YXAQm_0bGWEHJX00

505 Sw 9Th Street, Belle Glade, 33430

8 Beds 4 Baths | $255,000 | Quadruplex | 2,280 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Great opportunity quadplex fully rented. All units are 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom, each unit is approximately 570 sqft. under air.

For open house information, contact Elizabeth C Strehse, Casteland Real Estate Corp at 561-992-9739

Copyright © 2021 BeachesMLS / Flexmls. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSFL-RX-10727068)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tr570_0bGWEHJX00

900 Rickey Jackson Blvd, Pahokee, 33476

3 Beds 2 Baths | $95,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,152 Square Feet | Built in 1971

WONDERFUL INVESTMENT PROPERTY 10%+ RETURN, PROPERTY CAN BE USED FOR HOMEBUYERS, CHILD CARE , AIRBNB, ASSISTED LIVING HOUSING , NO HOA , 3BD 2BA CLOSE TO LAKE OKEECHOBEE, HIKING, FISHING AND BOATING. LONG TERM TENANTS , PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB .

For open house information, contact Stephanie Irons, Skye Louis Realty Inc at 954-642-6329

Copyright © 2021 BeachesMLS / Matrix. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RAGFLFL-F10289083)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Belle Glade Journal

Belle Glade Journal

Belle Glade, FL
92
Followers
346
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Belle Glade Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Belle Glade, FL
Belle Glade, FL
Business
Local
Florida Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assisted Living#Assisted Living Housing#Hiking#Skye Louis Realty Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California

QUINCY, Calif., Aug 7 (Reuters) - At least eight people were missing Saturday as one of the worst wildfires in the nation scorched through Northern California communities, forest and tinder dry scrub in the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying a historic gold rush town. Even as the calmer, less windy weather...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

German coach suspended for striking horse at Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — A German coach at the Tokyo Olympics was suspended Saturday after being filmed hitting an uncooperative horse during the women’s modern pentathlon competition. TV footage showed Kim Raisner leaning over a fence to strike the horse Saint Boy, which refused to jump the fences in the show...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats select Riggleman as Jan. 6 committee adviser

House Democrats have tapped former GOP congressman and outspoken Trump critic Denver Riggleman (Va.) to serve as an adviser on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the panel announced Friday. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a press release that Riggleman was selected to serve on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy