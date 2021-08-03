Check out these Belle Glade homes on the market

(Belle Glade, FL) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Belle Glade than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

317 Ne 3Rd Street, Belle Glade, 33430 3 Beds 2 Baths | $380,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,267 Square Feet | Built in 1959

LOOK NO FURTHER! This beautiful 3Bed/2Bath ranch style home is a dream come true! With more than twice the size of a regular lot in the neighborhood (0.57 acre) and a big fenced in backyard facing an open green field providing comfort and privacy to enjoy outdoor fun, there's more to this beauty than meets the eye. This home features a massive living room with tile and carpet flooring accentuated by a gorgeous fireplace, a lovely open kitchen/dining area, sizable bedrooms with wood laminate flooring, an indoor laundry, a circular driveway, a large storage building and an electric-ready storage shed. Love to entertain? No problem! This gem has a bonus/family room with a stunning built-in bar (and a free tub) and tons of natural light. Call now and make this beauty your HOME SWEET HOME!

632 Se 9Th Street, Belle Glade, 33430 5 Beds 3 Baths | $389,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,118 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Spacious Pool Home with beautiful garden view. Enjoy this 5 Bedroom, 3 full bath pool home with oversized kitchen and plenty of room for entertaining. New Metal Roof, Newer A/C system. Professional Chef Range , Oversized kitchen, Large living areas. Covered open patio overlooking the pool area. Large Yard with plenty of room for RV or Boat parking. Minutes to Lake Okeechobee boat ramps/ marinas and Lake Okeechobee Scenic trail.

505 Sw 9Th Street, Belle Glade, 33430 8 Beds 4 Baths | $255,000 | Quadruplex | 2,280 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Great opportunity quadplex fully rented. All units are 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom, each unit is approximately 570 sqft. under air.

900 Rickey Jackson Blvd, Pahokee, 33476 3 Beds 2 Baths | $95,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,152 Square Feet | Built in 1971

WONDERFUL INVESTMENT PROPERTY 10%+ RETURN, PROPERTY CAN BE USED FOR HOMEBUYERS, CHILD CARE , AIRBNB, ASSISTED LIVING HOUSING , NO HOA , 3BD 2BA CLOSE TO LAKE OKEECHOBEE, HIKING, FISHING AND BOATING. LONG TERM TENANTS , PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB .

