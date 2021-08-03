Homes for sale in Monterey: New listings

(MONTEREY, VA) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

489 Long View Ln, Monterey, 24465 3 Beds 1 Bath | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,232 Square Feet | Built in 1894

Want a great view of the beautiful Blue Grass Valley? This place has it, one of the best views you'll find in the area.

32 W Main St, Monterey, 24465 4 Beds 4 Baths | $549,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,800 Square Feet | Built in 1905

Victorian 4-5 bedroom home can be used as your primary residence or a commercial business (B&B). Renovated in 2006 features red oak tongue and groove & Bass paneling, hardwood floors, ornate stairwell, copper roof, updated plumbing and electrical system. Main level features formal entry foyer, living room with fireplace, bay window, full bath, dining room, eat-in kitchen, enclosed rear porch with full bath. Second level has 4 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Third floor has large room, full bath, closet and turret with 5 windows. Additional structures include office building with full bath, two bay garage, barn with new roof, vegetable cellar and leased mobile home. Includes street parking as well as off street parking and frontage on two streets.

236 Mansion House Rd, Mc Dowell, 24458 3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,000 Square Feet | Built in 1862

This house is located in McDowell where there is a sense of community, pleasant and tranquil feelings in and around the house. The location in Town along with a large landscaped yard provide an enjoyable/relaxing environment inside and out. This house has received upgrades, and remodels bringing it into the 21st Century, while carefully maintaining the integrity of the house. The beautiful heart pine floors have been renewed, the walls freshly refinished and painted. The kitchen has been transformed into a modern custom built yet classic room. It has the storage, counter space, appliances, to make even the most finicky cook happy. The house has large windows throughout letting the light shine in. Two sunrooms have multiple uses and are inviting to all. One outbuilding connected to the house has a 2 car garage, storage, and workshop. A native trout stream, Crab Run, is located on the property.

