Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tillar, AR

Tillar-curious? These homes are on the market

Posted by 
Tillar Bulletin
Tillar Bulletin
 4 days ago

(Tillar, AR) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Tillar. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YqFsF_0bGWEA8S00

224 N. 2Nd St., Tillar, 71670

2 Beds 2 Baths | $37,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,100 Square Feet | Built in None

Features: 12 ft. ceilings in the main part of house, large shady backyard, no central heat/air - but the duct work is there, and wood-burning fireplace.
Fixer upper - sells as is

Please contact Darlene King at Sims Realty for more information about this house, or to schedule a showing.

For open house information, contact Darlene King, Sims Realty at 870-222-5347

Copyright © 2021 ezMLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EZMLS-R90280)

See more property details

212 N Adams St., Mcgehee, 71654

2 Beds 1 Bath | $44,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,260 Square Feet | Built in None

Some features include: 10 ft ceilings, 42 x 12 concrete driveway, large shop building, new galvalume roof on house, original hardwood floors throughout except in kitchen and bath, sunroom in front of house, very large bedrooms, wood-burning fireplace

Please Call Rita K Kolb at Sims Realty to arrange an appointment. Call Day or Night!

For open house information, contact Rita Kay Kolb, Sims Realty at 870-222-5347

Copyright © 2021 ezMLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EZMLS-R90553)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GkcyL_0bGWEA8S00

606 N 3Rd St, Mcgehee, 71654

4 Beds 2 Baths | $60,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,478 Square Feet | Built in None

Charming country home in need of some work. So much potential here!! call us to take a look! sold As Is.

For open house information, contact Teresa Lambert, Blue Ink Real Estate at 870-489-0973

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21003403)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Tillar Bulletin

Tillar Bulletin

Tillar, AR
29
Followers
250
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Tillar Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arkansas State
Arkansas Real Estate
City
Tillar, AR
Local
Arkansas Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open House#Sims Realty#Blue Ink Real Estate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California

QUINCY, Calif., Aug 7 (Reuters) - At least eight people were missing Saturday as one of the worst wildfires in the nation scorched through Northern California communities, forest and tinder dry scrub in the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying a historic gold rush town. Even as the calmer, less windy weather...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

German coach suspended for striking horse at Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — A German coach at the Tokyo Olympics was suspended Saturday after being filmed hitting an uncooperative horse during the women’s modern pentathlon competition. TV footage showed Kim Raisner leaning over a fence to strike the horse Saint Boy, which refused to jump the fences in the show...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats select Riggleman as Jan. 6 committee adviser

House Democrats have tapped former GOP congressman and outspoken Trump critic Denver Riggleman (Va.) to serve as an adviser on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the panel announced Friday. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a press release that Riggleman was selected to serve on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy