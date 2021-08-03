Tillar-curious? These homes are on the market

(Tillar, AR) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Tillar. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

224 N. 2Nd St., Tillar, 71670 2 Beds 2 Baths | $37,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,100 Square Feet | Built in None

Features: 12 ft. ceilings in the main part of house, large shady backyard, no central heat/air - but the duct work is there, and wood-burning fireplace.

Fixer upper - sells as is



Please contact Darlene King at Sims Realty for more information about this house, or to schedule a showing.

For open house information, contact Darlene King, Sims Realty at 870-222-5347

212 N Adams St., Mcgehee, 71654 2 Beds 1 Bath | $44,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,260 Square Feet | Built in None

Some features include: 10 ft ceilings, 42 x 12 concrete driveway, large shop building, new galvalume roof on house, original hardwood floors throughout except in kitchen and bath, sunroom in front of house, very large bedrooms, wood-burning fireplace



Please Call Rita K Kolb at Sims Realty to arrange an appointment. Call Day or Night!

For open house information, contact Rita Kay Kolb, Sims Realty at 870-222-5347

606 N 3Rd St, Mcgehee, 71654 4 Beds 2 Baths | $60,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,478 Square Feet | Built in None

Charming country home in need of some work. So much potential here!! call us to take a look! sold As Is.

For open house information, contact Teresa Lambert, Blue Ink Real Estate at 870-489-0973