Tillar-curious? These homes are on the market
(Tillar, AR) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Tillar. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.
These listings are from our classifieds:
Features: 12 ft. ceilings in the main part of house, large shady backyard, no central heat/air - but the duct work is there, and wood-burning fireplace.
Fixer upper - sells as is
Please contact Darlene King at Sims Realty for more information about this house, or to schedule a showing.
For open house information, contact Darlene King, Sims Realty at 870-222-5347
Some features include: 10 ft ceilings, 42 x 12 concrete driveway, large shop building, new galvalume roof on house, original hardwood floors throughout except in kitchen and bath, sunroom in front of house, very large bedrooms, wood-burning fireplace
Please Call Rita K Kolb at Sims Realty to arrange an appointment. Call Day or Night!
For open house information, contact Rita Kay Kolb, Sims Realty at 870-222-5347
Charming country home in need of some work. So much potential here!! call us to take a look! sold As Is.
For open house information, contact Teresa Lambert, Blue Ink Real Estate at 870-489-0973
