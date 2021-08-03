Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rhinelander, WI

On the hunt for a home in Rhinelander? These houses are on the market

Posted by 
Rhinelander Digest
Rhinelander Digest
 4 days ago

(Rhinelander, WI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Rhinelander will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l4A3Q_0bGWE29t00

533 Brown St N, Rhinelander, 54501

3 Beds 1 Bath | $79,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,113 Square Feet | Built in None

Prior buyer was unable to obtain financing. Affordability awaits!! This is a fantastic opportunity to own your own affordable home OR to add to your investment portfolio! A new roof was installed in late 2020, the furnace is approximately 5 years old, water heater is only 2 years old, and updated flooring throughout most of the home! Appliances are included in the sale. The garage has one overhead door but is a very oversized garage! Bathroom has been updated in the last 4 years. Detached pantry in the kitchen is included. Great location that allows for easy access to downtown Rhinelander and its fabulous businesses! Near schools, near the public library and a short distance to Hodag Park. At the time of listing this home there is only one other 3-bedroom home in the City of Rhinelander under $100,000 and zero homes that are under $100,000 with 2 bedrooms. Do not pass up this fantastic opportunity!!

For open house information, contact ASHLEI SMITH, PEOPLE FIRST REALTY GROUP LLC at 715-966-9280

Copyright © 2021 Northwoods Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GNMLSWI-191379)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xz84K_0bGWE29t00

2591 Hwy 17, Rhinelander, 54501

3 Beds 2 Baths | $200,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,860 Square Feet | Built in None

This house maybe 82 years young, but it has been the sound foundation and home for the Seller who has raised her family here. It is time to find a new owner who will appreciate and cherish its character, making their own memories and stories for years to come. She has maintained the home very well and loved tending to her flower gardens. The home offers an attached garage with breezeway leading into the kitchen that has some unique features you are sure to find helpful in your meal prep, spacious dining area, main floor bedroom, full bath and sun filled living room complete this level. The upper level features 2 large bedrooms, an office and walk-in attic space – great for storage or convert to a bathroom???. 7 acres of land with a mixture of trees and an open green/grass backyard complete this lovely home.

For open house information, contact LISA ALSTEEN, REDMAN REALTY GROUP, LLC at 715-358-0450

Copyright © 2021 Northwoods Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GNMLSWI-192045)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JbNtl_0bGWE29t00

3369 Murmuring Pines Tr, None, 54501

2 Beds 2 Baths | $244,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,430 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Looking for a Northwoods getaway ON THE WATER that has been completely updated and won't break the bank? Well look no further! This Tomahawk Log Home built in 2006 boasts new LED light fixtures, new stainless steel appliances, new kitchen, newly added bath with laundry hookups, newly added family room in basement, new furnace, new central a/c, vaulted ceiling, new paint, new gravel seating area, and a new pathway to the water. Water views are abundant from the deck, loft, kitchen and living room! A few steps from the deck and you're on the shores of the Pelican River. Besides being on the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, this charmer is also only 1 mile from the main Hodag Trail system which allows for convenient biking and hiking.

For open house information, contact AVA SCHIDER, FLANDERS REALTY GROUP at 715-420-1100

Copyright © 2021 Northwoods Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GNMLSWI-192279)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sG0dA_0bGWE29t00

2118 Buckhorn Ln, Rhinelander, 54501

2 Beds 1 Bath | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 748 Square Feet | Built in None

HIXON LAKE RETREAT - This solidly built 2BR 1BA Lake home on 58-acre/28ft deep Hixon Lake has 117’ of frontage and over a half-acre of land ready for you to call your own! Whether you are looking for a year-round cottage on water or a place to call home permanently in the beautiful Northwoods this is a home you are going to want to see. The home is surrounded by towering pines and offers beautiful sunsets with western views over the lake. There is a 2-car attached garage for storing all your summer or winter toys, as well as an unfinished basement if you're looking for a little more room to finish off. The open kitchen and living room area offers a great location for entertain and sharing the Northwoods Lake Living Lifestyle with your friends and family. Town roads are open to ATV/UTV's so you can ride right from your home, or if you prefer silent sports the Almond Park recreational area is just down the road. Find your place of peace in the Northwoods on Hixon Lake.

For open house information, contact JEREMY MCCONE, COLDWELL BANKER MULLEADY-RHLDR at 715-369-1223

Copyright © 2021 Northwoods Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GNMLSWI-191106)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Rhinelander Digest

Rhinelander Digest

Rhinelander, WI
46
Followers
316
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Rhinelander Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rhinelander, WI
Local
Wisconsin Business
Local
Wisconsin Real Estate
Rhinelander, WI
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Heater#Toys#Wi#First Realty Group Llc#Redman Realty Group#Flanders Realty Group#Atv Utv#Coldwell Banker
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Hiking
Related
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California

QUINCY, Calif., Aug 7 (Reuters) - At least eight people were missing Saturday as one of the worst wildfires in the nation scorched through Northern California communities, forest and tinder dry scrub in the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying a historic gold rush town. Even as the calmer, less windy weather...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

German coach suspended for striking horse at Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — A German coach at the Tokyo Olympics was suspended Saturday after being filmed hitting an uncooperative horse during the women’s modern pentathlon competition. TV footage showed Kim Raisner leaning over a fence to strike the horse Saint Boy, which refused to jump the fences in the show...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats select Riggleman as Jan. 6 committee adviser

House Democrats have tapped former GOP congressman and outspoken Trump critic Denver Riggleman (Va.) to serve as an adviser on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the panel announced Friday. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a press release that Riggleman was selected to serve on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy