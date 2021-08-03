On the hunt for a home in Rhinelander? These houses are on the market

(Rhinelander, WI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Rhinelander will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

533 Brown St N, Rhinelander, 54501 3 Beds 1 Bath | $79,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,113 Square Feet | Built in None

Prior buyer was unable to obtain financing. Affordability awaits!! This is a fantastic opportunity to own your own affordable home OR to add to your investment portfolio! A new roof was installed in late 2020, the furnace is approximately 5 years old, water heater is only 2 years old, and updated flooring throughout most of the home! Appliances are included in the sale. The garage has one overhead door but is a very oversized garage! Bathroom has been updated in the last 4 years. Detached pantry in the kitchen is included. Great location that allows for easy access to downtown Rhinelander and its fabulous businesses! Near schools, near the public library and a short distance to Hodag Park. At the time of listing this home there is only one other 3-bedroom home in the City of Rhinelander under $100,000 and zero homes that are under $100,000 with 2 bedrooms. Do not pass up this fantastic opportunity!!

2591 Hwy 17, Rhinelander, 54501 3 Beds 2 Baths | $200,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,860 Square Feet | Built in None

This house maybe 82 years young, but it has been the sound foundation and home for the Seller who has raised her family here. It is time to find a new owner who will appreciate and cherish its character, making their own memories and stories for years to come. She has maintained the home very well and loved tending to her flower gardens. The home offers an attached garage with breezeway leading into the kitchen that has some unique features you are sure to find helpful in your meal prep, spacious dining area, main floor bedroom, full bath and sun filled living room complete this level. The upper level features 2 large bedrooms, an office and walk-in attic space – great for storage or convert to a bathroom???. 7 acres of land with a mixture of trees and an open green/grass backyard complete this lovely home.

3369 Murmuring Pines Tr, None, 54501 2 Beds 2 Baths | $244,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,430 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Looking for a Northwoods getaway ON THE WATER that has been completely updated and won't break the bank? Well look no further! This Tomahawk Log Home built in 2006 boasts new LED light fixtures, new stainless steel appliances, new kitchen, newly added bath with laundry hookups, newly added family room in basement, new furnace, new central a/c, vaulted ceiling, new paint, new gravel seating area, and a new pathway to the water. Water views are abundant from the deck, loft, kitchen and living room! A few steps from the deck and you're on the shores of the Pelican River. Besides being on the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, this charmer is also only 1 mile from the main Hodag Trail system which allows for convenient biking and hiking.

2118 Buckhorn Ln, Rhinelander, 54501 2 Beds 1 Bath | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 748 Square Feet | Built in None

HIXON LAKE RETREAT - This solidly built 2BR 1BA Lake home on 58-acre/28ft deep Hixon Lake has 117’ of frontage and over a half-acre of land ready for you to call your own! Whether you are looking for a year-round cottage on water or a place to call home permanently in the beautiful Northwoods this is a home you are going to want to see. The home is surrounded by towering pines and offers beautiful sunsets with western views over the lake. There is a 2-car attached garage for storing all your summer or winter toys, as well as an unfinished basement if you're looking for a little more room to finish off. The open kitchen and living room area offers a great location for entertain and sharing the Northwoods Lake Living Lifestyle with your friends and family. Town roads are open to ATV/UTV's so you can ride right from your home, or if you prefer silent sports the Almond Park recreational area is just down the road. Find your place of peace in the Northwoods on Hixon Lake.

