Take a look at these homes for sale in Springdale

(Springdale, WA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Springdale than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

3368 - A Hoag, Valley, 99181 5 Beds 4 Baths | $675,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,732 Square Feet | Built in 1996

If you are looking to get away from the chaos of the world into a beautiful tranquil setting look no further. This amazing retreat is situated on 31 beautiful, treed acres with breathtaking views of Waitts lake and the surrounding mountains. This home features 5 bedrooms (with room to grow in the bsmt), 3.5 bathrooms, 4,732 sq ft. Views from almost every room with charm and character throughout. Tons of natural light and windows to enjoy the view, skylights, bay windows, hardwood floors, brand new carpet & newer exterior paint. Luxurious large master suite with huge walk in closet, magnificent views, fireplace, double sinks, jetted tub and separate shower. Tons of room for your toys with the attached 2 car garage plus a huge 40x60 shop. Waitts lake has a public beach and launch you can access for all your recreational needs. Don't miss out on this unique home! Starlink internet available!

5161 Gennett, Springdale, 99173 3 Beds 3 Baths | $940,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,370 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Looking for peace and quiet? Look no further! This beautiful 40 acre home offers everything you need and more! Home has 3 bedrooms with a possible 4th and 3 bathrooms. All kitchen appliances stay. Basement offers great space for entertaining along with a wood burning stove. The possibilities are endless with this property. Bring your animals or your toys or both! 30x40 shop is insulated with concrete floor. The barn offers 2 stalls and a tact room. For the green thumb you can enjoy the green house and all the fruit trees (cherry, peach, apple, pear, plum, raspberry, blackberries, and blueberries) There are 4 wells on the property and 2 septic's. Down by the hayloft there is a well and a septic ready for another home or in-law suite or just bring the camper and take advantage of the RV hook up with water. This property is a must see!

5069 Rail Canyon Rd, Springdale, 99173 2 Beds 1 Bath | $129,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,104 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Get away from City life and the hustle & bustle! Live here in peace and quiet with abundant wildlife. Borders timber company lands and just one parcel away from state land to the west. Cabin is not livable in its current sate but structure is solid & sound. Just needs your TLC. No drivebys! Your broker must be present for showings. Power meter has been removed and will need to be reconnected. Phone wire is at cabin. Septic is not permitted but has small tank & some drain field west of the cabin. To be sold AS-IS. Seasonal creek

52058 Eagle View, Ford, 99013 3 Beds 3 Baths | $585,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,388 Square Feet | Built in 1984

On nearly 6 acres of quiet and private property, access to 277 feet of Spokane River frontage and plenty of space to accommodate for all in the 4300 sqft home, this Ford home checks all the boxes! Entertain on the large deck or enjoy relaxing in the peaceful large screened patio area. Incredible views of the river from the kitchen which has been updated with granite countertops and new appliances. Check out the jetted tub in the upstairs bathroom or the warm pellet stove in the lower-level family room that has the potential to be a MIL suite or vacation rental! Show off your green thumb in the garden area that is home to several varieties of fruit trees, raspberries, gooseberries and huckleberries. The 30x30ft heated shop accommodates any hobby. Don't worry about parking here with the 2 car garage and 2 carports! Wired in propane generator.

