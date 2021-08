Delinquency rates for mortgages backed by commercial and multifamily properties have reached their lowest point since the start of the pandemic. The Mortgage Bankers Association’s latest survey showed that commercial and multifamily mortgage balances that were current increased from 95.2% in June to 95.5% in July. Meanwhile, the share of loans that were 90+ days delinquent or in REO was down 3% month over month to just 2.9%.