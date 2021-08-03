Home ownership in Eatonton is within reach with townhouses like these

(EATONTON, GA) If you’re on the market for a home in Eatonton, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.

Contrary to the perceptions of some, townhouses also often provide a strong value compared to traditional homes. When compared in a given neighborhood, townhomes have been shown to often be more affordable than standalone homes - and with smaller lot sizes their property taxes can also be lower than conventional homes, while their HOA fees can be lower than condos.

If you’re on the house-hunt, take a look at this selection of listings from our classifieds:

102 Blue Heron Cove Drive, Eatonton, 31024 4 Beds 4 Baths | $395,000 | Townhouse | 3,000 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Lake Oconee waterfront townhome in beautiful Blue Heron 4 br. 3.5 ba. w/, granite, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, two fireplaces,(UN)-finished basement, large rooms with great balconies overlooking the water. Perfect for a full time resident or someone looking for a weekend getaway. ALSO, a great investment property and can be rented out short term. Located in the heart of Lake Oconee and on the water. This lake community has boat slips, small clubhouse and pool. Call today to schedule a showing.

303 Port Laz Lane, Eatonton, 31024 3 Beds 3 Baths | $399,000 | Townhouse | 1,632 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Care Free Lake Oconee Living without the Maintenance! Hard to find Upgraded Townhouse with 24 Hour Assigned Private Boat slip! Luxurious 3BR/2.5 (Granite & Tile) Baths. Bonus 4th Bunk Room or office! Owner's Suite on Main Floor, Modern Kitchen (Granite, SS Appliances) Hardwood & Tile Floors. Covered Lakeside Porch and Lake Views from Every Bedroom. Little Harbor Gated Community includes BOAT RAMP & BOAT STORAGE! Great Location across from Silver Moon Restaurant in the Hear of Lake Oconee between Cuscowilla and Reynolds Lake Oconee. LOCK & LEAVE SECOND HOME, OR GREAT FOR YEAR ROUND LIVING.

