Eatonton, GA

Home ownership in Eatonton is within reach with townhouses like these

Eatonton Today
Eatonton Today
 4 days ago

(EATONTON, GA) If you’re on the market for a home in Eatonton, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.

Contrary to the perceptions of some, townhouses also often provide a strong value compared to traditional homes. When compared in a given neighborhood, townhomes have been shown to often be more affordable than standalone homes - and with smaller lot sizes their property taxes can also be lower than conventional homes, while their HOA fees can be lower than condos.

If you’re on the house-hunt, take a look at this selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VqQ8p_0bGWDw1l00

102 Blue Heron Cove Drive, Eatonton, 31024

4 Beds 4 Baths | $395,000 | Townhouse | 3,000 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Lake Oconee waterfront townhome in beautiful Blue Heron 4 br. 3.5 ba. w/, granite, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, two fireplaces,(UN)-finished basement, large rooms with great balconies overlooking the water. Perfect for a full time resident or someone looking for a weekend getaway. ALSO, a great investment property and can be rented out short term. Located in the heart of Lake Oconee and on the water. This lake community has boat slips, small clubhouse and pool. Call today to schedule a showing.

For open house information, contact Leslie Clark, eXp Realty LLC at 888-959-9461

Copyright © 2021 Lake Country Board of Realtors, Inc (GA). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LCBORGA-59695)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nzzed_0bGWDw1l00

303 Port Laz Lane, Eatonton, 31024

3 Beds 3 Baths | $399,000 | Townhouse | 1,632 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Care Free Lake Oconee Living without the Maintenance! Hard to find Upgraded Townhouse with 24 Hour Assigned Private Boat slip! Luxurious 3BR/2.5 (Granite & Tile) Baths. Bonus 4th Bunk Room or office! Owner's Suite on Main Floor, Modern Kitchen (Granite, SS Appliances) Hardwood & Tile Floors. Covered Lakeside Porch and Lake Views from Every Bedroom. Little Harbor Gated Community includes BOAT RAMP & BOAT STORAGE! Great Location across from Silver Moon Restaurant in the Hear of Lake Oconee between Cuscowilla and Reynolds Lake Oconee. LOCK & LEAVE SECOND HOME, OR GREAT FOR YEAR ROUND LIVING.

For open house information, contact Jason E. Minchey, Drake Realty Lake Area, LLC at 706-705-4203

Copyright © 2021 Georgia Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAMLS-8966418)

See more property details

Eatonton Today

Eatonton Today

Eatonton, GA
With Eatonton Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

