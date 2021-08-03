Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Perry, FL

Check out these homes on the Perry market now

Posted by 
Perry News Alert
Perry News Alert
 4 days ago

(Perry, FL) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Perry than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29lqAk_0bGWDuGJ00

216 W Bay Street, Perry, 32347

3 Beds 3 Baths | $99,920 | Single Family Residence | 1,316 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Investment opportunity!! Great house in Downtown Perry. Thirty (30) Minutes to the beach. Quiet area with a large corner lot. The backroom has a full bath and can be used as a mother-in-law suite. The front porch serves as a small business office. Previously a hair salon. The home has sat a while and is in need of some repair and updating.

For open house information, contact Chrissy Severance, Focus Real Estate Group at 352-373-3123

Copyright © 2021 Gainesville MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GMLSFL-446626)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dqx4k_0bGWDuGJ00

4930 Woods Creek, Perry, 32347

3 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Mobile Home | 1,248 Square Feet | Built in 2013

WOODS CREEK RD!!!! Perrydise at its finest. 3/2 mobile home sitting on 8 acres high and dry. Right across the road from 3 Rivers Hunting Club!! You got everything a country boy could ask for. Buggy ride to the hunting club, less than 10 minutes to Rocky's on 98, and 30 minutes to the gulf. Plenty of dog pens on concrete for all your hunting dogs. This is prime hunting season property don't miss out on this beautiful opportunity to own this one of a kind woods creek property.

For open house information, contact Shannon Wirick, Focus Real Estate Group, Inc at 352-373-3123

Copyright © 2021 Tallahassee Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TBRFL-333535)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AGXpp_0bGWDuGJ00

303 W Cedar, Perry, 32347

2 Beds 2 Baths | $119,900 | Single Family Residence | 872 Square Feet | Built in 1952

This super cute two bedroom/ two bathroom home will make a wonderful starter home or the perfect home for someone looking to downsize. The screened in ground pool is such a great added bonus! Don't wait on this one!

For open house information, contact Lindsay Calhoun, Focus Real Estate Group, Inc at 352-373-3123

Copyright © 2021 Tallahassee Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TBRFL-335647)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01RoJd_0bGWDuGJ00

1407 Springfield, Perry, 32347

3 Beds 2 Baths | $145,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,408 Square Feet | Built in 1935

Charming is the word that comes immediately to mind as you pull up to 1407 Springfield St. This 3 bedroom 2 Bath, adorable home, boasts an updated kitchen, large walk-in closets, sunroom (recently converted into a 3rd bedroom) and large laundry room. The master offers a bonus space that would be a perfect office, nursery or anything you can dream up! The house features a large back wooden deck perfect for grilling out and family get togethers. There is a large storage building in back with additional covered space formal your projects. The landscaping and gravel circular drive are great additional features. All this located on a beautiful wooded acre of land within the city limits. Take a look, it won't last long!

For open house information, contact Hope Webb, The American Dream at 850-838-7640

Copyright © 2021 Tallahassee Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TBRFL-334437)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Perry News Alert

Perry News Alert

Perry, FL
53
Followers
312
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Perry News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Local
Florida Real Estate
City
Perry, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Home#Hair Salon#Rivers Hunting Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California

QUINCY, Calif., Aug 7 (Reuters) - At least eight people were missing Saturday as one of the worst wildfires in the nation scorched through Northern California communities, forest and tinder dry scrub in the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying a historic gold rush town. Even as the calmer, less windy weather...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

German coach suspended for striking horse at Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — A German coach at the Tokyo Olympics was suspended Saturday after being filmed hitting an uncooperative horse during the women’s modern pentathlon competition. TV footage showed Kim Raisner leaning over a fence to strike the horse Saint Boy, which refused to jump the fences in the show...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats select Riggleman as Jan. 6 committee adviser

House Democrats have tapped former GOP congressman and outspoken Trump critic Denver Riggleman (Va.) to serve as an adviser on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the panel announced Friday. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a press release that Riggleman was selected to serve on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy