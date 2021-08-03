Check out these homes on the Perry market now

(Perry, FL) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Perry than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

216 W Bay Street, Perry, 32347 3 Beds 3 Baths | $99,920 | Single Family Residence | 1,316 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Investment opportunity!! Great house in Downtown Perry. Thirty (30) Minutes to the beach. Quiet area with a large corner lot. The backroom has a full bath and can be used as a mother-in-law suite. The front porch serves as a small business office. Previously a hair salon. The home has sat a while and is in need of some repair and updating.

4930 Woods Creek, Perry, 32347 3 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Mobile Home | 1,248 Square Feet | Built in 2013

WOODS CREEK RD!!!! Perrydise at its finest. 3/2 mobile home sitting on 8 acres high and dry. Right across the road from 3 Rivers Hunting Club!! You got everything a country boy could ask for. Buggy ride to the hunting club, less than 10 minutes to Rocky's on 98, and 30 minutes to the gulf. Plenty of dog pens on concrete for all your hunting dogs. This is prime hunting season property don't miss out on this beautiful opportunity to own this one of a kind woods creek property.

303 W Cedar, Perry, 32347 2 Beds 2 Baths | $119,900 | Single Family Residence | 872 Square Feet | Built in 1952

This super cute two bedroom/ two bathroom home will make a wonderful starter home or the perfect home for someone looking to downsize. The screened in ground pool is such a great added bonus! Don't wait on this one!

1407 Springfield, Perry, 32347 3 Beds 2 Baths | $145,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,408 Square Feet | Built in 1935

Charming is the word that comes immediately to mind as you pull up to 1407 Springfield St. This 3 bedroom 2 Bath, adorable home, boasts an updated kitchen, large walk-in closets, sunroom (recently converted into a 3rd bedroom) and large laundry room. The master offers a bonus space that would be a perfect office, nursery or anything you can dream up! The house features a large back wooden deck perfect for grilling out and family get togethers. There is a large storage building in back with additional covered space formal your projects. The landscaping and gravel circular drive are great additional features. All this located on a beautiful wooded acre of land within the city limits. Take a look, it won't last long!

